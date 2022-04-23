Saturday, Apr 23

MANN-FILTER longs for ADAC GT Masters in Oschersleben

The 2022 ADAC GT Masters season is starting directly after Easter weekend. When the famous words "Drivers, start your engines" sound from the loudspeakers, for MANN-FILTER it means: Step on the gas and be at the very front with the new Mamba. The premium filter brand is exceedingly well prepared for the track and aims to repeat last year’s success.

Season opener without measures against Covid-19

In 2022, the ADAC GT Masters is continuing the tradition of holding the season opener at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben (Germany). New this year, however, is that all measures against COVID-19 will be gone. Spectators are once again welcome in the Magdeburg Börde, and the MANN-FILTER Team LANDGRAF is looking forward to full stands and a lot of fans at the pit walk.

As a race track, the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben is certainly challenging: The course measures 3.667 kilometers in length, and its 14 corners are tough. The tight spots leave hardly any room for overtaking, so the main focus will be on qualifying and a well thought-out driver changeover.

Training record – MANN-FILTER driver perfectly prepared

MANN-FILTER relies on premium quality and professionalism – not only in terms of filters, but also in motorsport itself. At the official ADAC GT Masters test days, the MANN-FILTER Team LANDGRAF made its position clear and finished the first day of practice in first place. With the new driver team, consisting of Mercedes AMG works driver Raffaele Marciello (27, Italy) and a newcomer, former DTM driver Jonathan Aberdein (24, South Africa), the aim is to at least repeat the results from the previous year. MANN-FILTER claimed its first pole position and accompanying victory last year.

“After the performance we showed last year, we want to win the championship”, says Marciello, as ambitious as ever. “But it won't be easy. The bar is set very high. My new teammate is fast, and I'm confident that we'll be fighting for victory. We were always very quick in Oschersleben, and if we can repeat last year's result I'll be happy.“

Team colleague Jonathan Aberdein, who will contest his first race in the MANN-FILTER Mamba, is confident after setting a best time in the pretest: “Overtaking is difficult in Oschersleben, which is why the qualifying round will be an important factor for good results. But we think we have a good chance, as MANN-FILTER Team LANDGRAF and Mercedes have been very speedy on this track in the past. Our goal is to win the championship cup this year.“

Follow the MANN-FILTER Mamba live or on Free TV

Tickets for the season opener in Oschersleben can be purchased from the ADAC or on site. The MANN-FILTER Mamba will once again be shown live on television this year: All races will be broadcast on Nitro free TV or can be streamed on RTL+.

As usual, MANN-FILTER will be reporting on its social media channels about the events on and alongside the track, giving fans exclusive looks behind the scenes.

The yellow-green Mamba and its new look will add some variety to the field again this year! The team is prepared, the drivers motivated. The countdown begins.

