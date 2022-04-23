Saturday, Apr 23

Connor Mosack and Jack Wood Tackle WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Racing News
Three weeks removed from the most recent round of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, TeamSLR heads west for Round 4 of 2022 Sunday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The series will be visiting the 2.238-mile, 11-turn road course near Monterey, California, for the 13th time.

 

TeamSLR will be fielding a pair of entries for Sunday’s 45-lap, 75-minute race – fulltime driver Connor Mosack behind the wheel of the No. 28 High Point University/Interstate Foam & Supply/Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear Ford Mustang, and Jack Wood, a 21-year-old from Loomis, California, and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular who will pilot the No. 27 SLR/M1Racecars Chevrolet Camaro this weekend.

 

Mosack has been on a hot streak of late with pole qualifying efforts at the last two events at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval and Road Atlanta, respectively. The 22-year-old Charlotte native looks to ride that momentum to his first win of the season this weekend.

 

Last year at Laguna Seca, Mosack qualified sixth and was running among the leaders before an incident dropped him to 23rd. He battled back for a 13th-place finish.

 

Wood returns to TeamSLR for the second time this season after qualifying 10th and finishing 24th in the TA2 season-opener at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway. The fulltime driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is making use of an off weekend to return to racing in his home state while continuing to hone his road-racing skills.

 

Connor Mosack, Driver No. 28 High Point University/Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear/Interstate Foam & Supply/TeamSLR/M1 Racecars Ford Mustang:

 

How confident are you heading to Laguna Seca, and do you feel you can capture your third consecutive Motul Pole Award?

“I feel confident going into the race weekend at Laguna Seca. We were a top-three car there last year and I feel that we’ve gained a lot of speed since then. I think we’ll have a real shot at another pole, but the competition is tough, so we’ll have to be on our game all weekend.”

 

Were there any unique challenges you encountered at Laguna Seca in 2021 that you look to overcome this weekend?

“I made a mistake last year that cost us a podium, or any decent finish, really. I’ve learned where passes can be made more easily and how to go about setting them up better, so we can apply that to this race.”

 

Jack Wood, Driver, No. 27 TeamSLR/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro:

 

Laguna Seca will be your second start in Trans Am this season and your first since February’s season-opener at Sebring. Do you feel you can make quick work of getting reacquainted with the Team SLR TA2 Camaro?

“I think it only takes a couple of laps to get used to the car and the car’s potential, but learning new tracks takes a lot of preparation.”

 

What do you like most about road racing in the Trans Am Series?

“I like racing in Trans Am because of the data we’re able to see as drivers. It makes it a great training tool for road-course racing, which transfers over into my Truck Series racing with GMS.”
