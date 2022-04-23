Emerson Fittipaldi: Don't sleep on Fernando Alonso and Alpine in Imola

F1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi had a chat with the VegasInsider team about the upcoming Grand Prix at Imola, heaping praise on Fernando Alonso and Alpine. Here's what the Brazilian had to say:

Alpine and Fernando Alonso can spring a surprise in Imola

"I think the one that's there for sure is Alpine."

"Alpine is ready to be there (close to the podium) and we have to remember that Fernando Alonso is an incredible driver. You know Fernando will be there, very strong."

"Apparently, the last Grand Prix, he couldn't be on pole because he lost the quick lap. That shows his potential and the car's potential. In Australia, Fernando was extremely competitive."

Don't underestimate Haas at Imola - AlphaTauri can also do well but they have issues with the Honda engine

"Don't forget Haas. Haas is going to be running very strong with (Kevin) Magnussen for sure."

"They improved a lot, they'll be there. That'll be the surprise team, in my opinion, the Haas team with Magnussen."

"AlphaTauri can do well, but they have (issues with) the Honda reliability."

"Williams, they can improve."

Thanks again to VegasInsider for their insight. You can find the entire interview here.