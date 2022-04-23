Nunez Makes His Pitch to Win Historic Final Race on Detroit’s Belle Isle

“There was a lot of pressure on the mound but we didn’t bounce it, so that’s good,” he added. “It was a little high but I would rather it been high than low. Had a decent amount of juice on it, too, so I’m happy with it.”
The Floridian is also happy about returning in June to Belle Isle, where he achieved his first IMSA top-level series win as a teen driving a Mazda 6 in the GX class in 2013.
“It’s always a track that will have a special place in my heart, where I got my first IMSA win,” Nunez said. “Seventeen years old, it’s crazy to think. Feels like it was just yesterday.”
Nine years later, Nunez is amped about his ride in the No. 31 Cadillac operated by three-time Detroit winner Action Express Racing. June’s race takes on added meaning since it will be the last on Belle Isle before the event returns to a downtown street course in 2023. It provides a chance for Nunez and Derani to make history by becoming the last Daytona Prototype international (DPi) winners on the park circuit in front of the GM brass.
“It’s coming around full circle,” Nunez said. “It’s where my career really started to get the ball rolling and now to finish off the Belle Isle history with it being the last race at Belle Isle – wearing the Cadillac brand, racing on the home turf – it’s going to be a special race for me personally.”
The Chevrolet Sports Car Classic weekend includes WeatherTech Championship practice and qualifying on Friday, June 3. The 100-minute race for the DPi and GT Daytona (GTD) classes begins at 3:10 p.m. ET Saturday, June 4 and airs live on USA Network, Peacock and IMSA Radio. Tickets for the race weekend are available at detroitgp.com/tickets.