Nunez Makes His Pitch to Win Historic Final Race on Detroit’s Belle Isle

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Tristan Nunez hoped to witness a historic moment Thursday in Detroit. It didn’t turn out as he wished, so now the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver is focused on making his own history in the Motor City in six weeks.

Nunez threw the ceremonial first pitch at Comerica Park as the host Detroit Tigers took on the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball showdown. Tigers great Miguel Cabrera needed one base hit in the game to reach the magical plateau of 3,000 for his career but was unsuccessful in four plate appearances.

Nonetheless, Nunez enjoyed the experience and was pleased with his “performance” on the mound. He also looked ahead to the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic, the WeatherTech Championship event June 3-4 at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park, where he and co-driver Pipo Derani will try to put the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R in victory lane at the home race for the General Motors brand.

“It’s been an incredible day making the rounds – the media stops and finishing it off here,” Nunez said by phone from Comerica Park. “It’s really a special day and a special privilege to get to throw out the first pitch here.