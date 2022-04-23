Saturday, Apr 23

Chris Dyson Breaks Track Record for Second-Consecutive Pole Award, Tomy Drissi Has Top Practice Speed at Laguna Seca

Racing News
Saturday, Apr 23 27
Chris Dyson Breaks Track Record for Second-Consecutive Pole Award, Tomy Drissi Has Top Practice Speed at Laguna Seca
Practice and qualifying are complete for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA/XGT/SGT/GT event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca tomorrow. Tomy Drissi, who finished second at both Charlotte Motor Speedway and Road Atlanta, topped practice in his No. 8 Lucas Oil Ford Mustang with a best time of 1:24.969.
 
Chris Dyson was second in his No. 20 ALTWELL Ford Mustang with a 1:24.979, followed by Dyson’s CD Racing teammate Humaid Masaood’s No. 21 allgram Ford Mustang with a 1:27.793. Ken Thwaits’ No. 7 Franklin Road Apparel Camaro was fourth with a 1:27.893, and Amy Ruman rounded out the top five in her No. 23 McNichols Co. Corvette with a 1:28.321.
 
Full practice results can be found here.
 
Today’s qualifying session saw Chris Dyson earn his third Motul Pole Award of 2022 and second in a row when he recorded a lap time of 1:23.796. Tomy Drissi was hot on his heels with a 1:23.802.
 
“It was a lot closer than I think any of us expected,” said Dyson of the qualifying session. “Frankly, we shouldn’t be surprised because Tomy [Drissi] has been hard on us all weekend. We lost the radio there, so I thought my time was quick enough, but I didn’t realize how close it got. It was an interesting session because 99.9-percent of the track is dry except for a stream running through Turn 4, and you can’t drive it the same way twice, so it was a unique challenge for today. I think we’ve got a great racecar for tomorrow. We’ve got the ALTWELL Mustang up front, and we’ll try to keep it there tomorrow.”
 
Third fastest in qualifying was Ken Thwaits with a 1:26.665, followed by Simon Gregg’s No. 59 Burtin Racing/59 Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, which put down a speed of 1:26.757. Humaid Masaood was fifth with a time of 1:27.559.
 
Erich Joiner’s No. 10 goodboybob Coffee Roasters Porsche GT3R was the fastest qualifier in XGT, also setting a new track record for his class with a 1:28.723. Cindi Lux led the SGT class with a 1:33.253 in her No. 45 Black Rock Coffee Dodge Viper.
 
Full qualifying results can be found here.
 
The TA race will be contested on Saturday, April 23 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET. Free live coverage begins at 12:20 p.m. PT/3:20 p.m. ET at www.youtube.com/TheTransAmSeries.
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Grant Makes USAC History With Third Straight Win; Toyotas Run 1-2-3 At Port City Brittany Force rockets to the top in Houston »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.