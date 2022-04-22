Williams Hopes to Better 9th Place Finishes This Weekend in Arizona

Like most of the competition, when Trent Williams arrives at the Mohave Valley Raceway for this Saturday’s USAC/CRA Sprint Car race, he will be taking his first look at the racetrack that is located minutes from the California/Arizona border. The race will be the first sprint car event held on the track since 1998.

Williams, a Cal State Fullerton graduate who lives in Apple Valley, California, has had amazing consistency to start his 2022 campaign. In three races, he has finished ninth each time. Not bad considering he had not raced for five months. In his first two races of the year, he started on the outside of the seventh row in the A main and passed five cars each time. In his third start, he started inside the same row and passed four cars.

His consistent showings have not only been in the main events but in the preliminaries as well. In qualifying, he has been 14th fastest twice and 13th one time. In the three heat races he has contested this year, he has one win and two-fourth place finishes.

The 2014 Perris Auto Speedway “Young Guns Sprint Car” champion, Williams has seen his steady driving propel him into 16th in the championship standings despite getting a late start and having only competed in three of six series races to date. He hopes to move forward in the standings with a better finish in the 30-lap main event on Saturday.

Williams first foray to Mohave Valley Raceway will see him get acclimated to the extremely fast 1/3 mile semi-banked clay oval. Experience on the track should be fairly level throughout Saturday’s field. Only three USAC/CRA regulars competing on Saturday have ever raced on the track before and only two of them have raced there in 410 sprint cars. That bodes well for most of the drivers in the field including Williams.

Williams will stay busy in the series over the next month. After Saturday’s journey to Arizona, he will be back at Perris Auto Speedway on April 30th and May 28th. Sandwiched in between will be a trip to “The West’s Fastest 1/3 Mile High Banked Clay Oval,” the Bakersfield Speedway” on May 14th.

Spectator gates for Saturday’s race will open at 6:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Adult tickets are $20.00. The cost for seniors 60 and over and military with id is $18.00. It is only $5.00 for kids 6-12. Children 5 and under are free.

The track is located a few miles from the Colorado River and is only 20 minutes from downtown Laughlin, Nevada. The address for the track is 2750 East Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, AZ (86440). The track website is https://www.mohavevalleyraceway.com/ and the office phone is (928) 346-3000.

Williams would like to thank marketing partners Victory Boys Performance and Sorrento Homes for making it possible to race his Maxim Chassis/Shaver Engines #52V during the 2022 season. If you or your business would like to be a partner of the Victory Boys racing endeavors, please call (760) 780-8782 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Trent Williams PR