38th Annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Dates And Tentative Times Released

Never too early to begin planning; the dates and tentative daily times have been released for the 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout.

Happening December 27-31, 2022, teams will move in, draw, and purchase Pit Passes on Monday, December 26, 2022. Practice will take place on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, with the first rounds of Heats taking the green around 7:00 P.M. (CT). Racing will continue each day, starting at 9:00 A.M., with the race for the Golden Driller wrapping up on New Year’s Eve.

Featured classes at the 38th running of the “Mecca of Micros” include A-Class, Stock Non-Wing, Restricted, Outlaw, Non-Wing Outlaw, and Junior Sprints. Information regarding specific daily running orders will be established after entries open. Entry forms will be sent out late this year. Online entry will be available as well as entry by phone at (918) 838-3777.

Rules questions can be directed to Matt Ward, who is the director of competition for the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout. Contact for Matt Ward includes Cell Phone at (918) 995-1650 or the office at (918) 838-3777.

Fans not able to attend the 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout can see every lap of action on http://www.floracing.com .

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout. com . Fans can also follow the Tulsa Shootout at https://www.facebook.com/ TulsaShootout and on Twitter (@TulsaShootout).

Tentative Daily Times

Event: 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Where: SageNet Center – 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Event Dates: December 26, 2022 – December 31, 2022

All times and order of events are tentative and subject to change based on the number of entries. The number of races will be determined after check-in has closed.

Monday, December 26, 2022

7:00 AM............................ .............Early Parking

3:00 PM............................ .............Regular Parking

12:00PM - 8:00 PM........................ Sign-In / Pit Passes

Tuesday, December 27, 2022: Practice/Racing

8:00 AM............................ .............Restrictor Tech

9:00 AM............................ ............Practice Begins

7:00 PM……………………………………..Racing

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT

Wednesday, December 28, 2022: Racing

7:00 AM............................ .............Building Open

9:00 AM............................ ............Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT

Thursday, December 29, 2022: Racing

7:00 AM............................ .............Building Open

9:00 AM............................ ............Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT

Friday, December 30, 2022: Racing

7:00 AM............................ .............Building Open

9:00 AM............................ ............Racing

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT

Saturday, December 31, 2022: Driller Day

8:00 AM............................ .............Building Opens

11:00 AM............................ ............Racing

5:00 PM............................ ..............Opening Ceremonies

All LCQ's & A Features Following Opening Ceremonies

Pit Passes sold at the North and South entrances only.

All TIMES MAY VARY DUE TO VEHICLE COUNT

Follow Us Online:

2023 Class Lineup

Winged Outlaw

Non-Wing Outlaw

A-Class Winged

Stock Non-Wing

Restricted

Junior Sprints

Event Broadcast:

Live Online PPV: http://www.floracing.com

Tulsa Shootout Past Champions (Current Classes)

Winged Outlaw Keith Crawford (1990), Pete Frazier (1993), Pete Frazier (1994), Steve Frisell (1995), Chad Davenport (1996), Rick King (1997), Pete Frazier (1998), Lee Waldroop (1999), Paul Carbone (2000), Robert Richardson (2001), Dino Tomassi & Scotty Smith (2002), Bryan Clauson & Jacob Mosley (2003), Rodney Stealy (2004), Stan Yockey & Scotty Smith (2005) , Rodney Stealy (2006), Jerrod Wilson (2007), Brady Bacon (2008), Kevin Bayer (2009), Ryan Reeves (2010), Blake Hahn (2011), Heath Duinkerken (2012), Heath Duinkerken (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Michael Faccinto (2015), Brady Bacon (2016), Joe B. Miller (2017), Christopher Bell (2018), Ben Worth (2019), Emerson Axsom (2020), Mitchell Moles (2021), Craig Ronk (2022)

Non-Wing Outlaw Blake Hahn (2011), Brock Lemley (2012), Chris Andrews (2013), Steven Shebester (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Chris Andrews (2016), Tristan Guardino (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Brady Bacon (2020), Kris Carroll (2021), Jeffrey Newell (2022)

Winged A-Class Willie Bewley (1988), Gary Edwards (1989), David Person (1991), Bubba Hunt (1992), Ryan McDonald (1993), Chris Crawford (1994), Kevin Bayer (1995), Jay Foote (1996), Darren Stewart (1997), Jerrod Wilson (1998), Shawn Wright (1999), Shawn Wright (2000), Brad Best (2002), Dex Eaton (2003), Brady Bacon (2004), Kevin Bayer (2005), Scott Sawyer & Jerrod Wilson (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Jerrod Wilson (2008), Gary Taylor (2009), Donnie Ray Crawford (2010), Andrew Deal (2011), Kevin Bayer (2012), Chris Cochran (2013), Tucker Worth (2014), Giovanni Scelzi (2015), Miles Paulus (2016), Ayrton Gennetten (2017), Jason McDougal (2018), Jake Hagopian (2019), Kyle Spence (2020), Brian Carber (2021), Jake Hagopian (2022)

Stock Non-Wing Wendy Shear (1990), Jeff Dodd (1994), Paul Herdon (1996), Brady Courtney (1997), Rick Mercer (1998), Chebon Bruner (1999), Matt Walton (2002), Donnie Crawford (2003), Ronnie James (2004), Donnie Crawford (2005), Andrew Peters & Donnie Crawford (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Rodney Stealy (2008), Riley Adair (2009), Chris Andrews (2010), Koen Shaw (2011), Chris Cochran (2012), Michael Faccinto (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Jonathan Beason (2016), Frank Flud (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Kyle Spence (2019), Alex Bright (2020), Brian Carber (2021), Emerson Axsom (2022)

Restricted 'A' Class Jonathan Beason (2001), Josh Pickle (2002), Jay Hunt (2003), Jack Dover (2004), Dalton Cole (2005), Tyler Edwards (2006), Tanner Mullens (2007), Sean Thompson (2008), Trent Carter (2009), Darien Roberts (2010), Dalton Seigler (2011), Dahne Lynn McKay (2012), Dahne Lynn McKay (2013), Alex Panella (2014), Kaylee Bryson (2015), Noah Gass (2016), Grady Mercer (2017), Corey Day (2018), Shawn Mahaffey (2019), Jade Avedisian (2020), Jaxton Wiggs (2021), Jett Nunley (2022)

Junior Sprints Dustin Rhodes (2004), Mitch Faccinto (2005), Blake Hahn (2006), Drew Marshall (2007), Chance Morton (2008), Grady Chandler (2009), Josiah Ribeiro (2010), Josiah Ribeiro (2011), Kameron Beard (2012), Jadon Rogers (2013), Cannon McIntosh (2014), Nikko Panella (2015), Ryder Laplante (2016), Caeden Steele (2017), Ryan Timms (2018) , Austin Wood (2019), Jett Barnes (2020), Lucas Mauldin (2021), Lucas Mauldin (2022)

ASCS PR