CCM Racing Preview: General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway

Owner/driver Eric Caudell and the No. 7 CCM Racing team are heading to Talladega Superspeedway for this weekend’s General Tire 200
The team will be making their second ARCA Menards Series start of 2022
Caudell will be making his fifth career start at Talladega Superspeedway and 60th career start in the ARCA Menards Series
Caudell finished ninth in last year’s General Tire 200, his third career top-10 finish
Caudell, crew chief Jeremy Petty and the crew will have one practice session on Friday to work on the No. 7 RedTideCanopies / Coble Enterprises Ford before the race on Saturday
The race will be 76 laps and 202 miles
Talladega Superspeedway is a 2.66-mile paved oval. This will be ARCA’s 60th race at the track.
The General Tire 200 goes green at 1:14PM ET on Saturday, April 23rd with coverage on FS1, the Fox Sports App, MRN / SiriusXM (XM channel 391, online channel 981), and ARCARacing.com
CCM Racing PR