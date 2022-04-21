Flowdynamics Racing Starts Busy Portion of 2022 Season on Saturday

Flowdynamics Sprint Car team drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams have been chomping at the bit to get back into action and they are about to get a big serving of their yearning with four races in the next six weeks. The initial race of the four will be this Saturday, April 23rd, at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway.

This week’s race will be the first sprint car race in 24-years at the track that is located minutes from the Colorado River, and it will be the first-ever race for the USAC/CRA series on the 1/3 mile banked oval. Also, it will be the first time for the Flowdynamics team and its drivers to appear at the venue.

Going into the weekend, Williams, who calls Yorba Linda, California home, is coming off a 12th place finish on April 2nd at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California. McCarthy, who resides in Riverside, ended up 18th in the same race. Currently, Williams is fifth in the series point standings and McCarthy, who turned 32 this week, is 10th.

After their initial appearance at Mohave, the Flowdynamics duo will return to familiar digs for the following three races. On April 30th, it will be back to the series home track, Perris Auto Speedway for the “Sokola Shootout”. Two weeks later it will be off to “The West’s Fastest 1/3 Mile High Banked Clay Oval,” the Bakersfield Speedway for the first of two 2022 appearances. Then it will be back to Perris on May 28th for the historic “Salute to Indy.”

Racing enthusiasts wanting to go to Mohave Valley can make a weekend of it as in addition to its close proximity to the Colorado River, the track is only 20 minutes from downtown Laughlin, Nevada.

Fans who want to catch the Flowdynamics drivers and the rest of the USAC/CRA stars in person at Mohave Valley Raceway this Saturday will find the track at 2750 East Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, AZ (86440). The track website is https://www.mohavevalleyraceway.com/ and the office phone is (928) 346-3000. Spectator gates for Saturday’s event will open at 6:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Adult tickets are $20.00. Seniors 60 and over and military with id get in for $18.00. It is $5.00 for kids 6-12. Children 5 and under are free.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to climb on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flowdynamics PR