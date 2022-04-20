Max Gutiérrez Optimistic Ahead of Talladega ARCA Debut

The former NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series champion returns to the premier ARCA Menards Series tour determined to finish what his team started in the 2022 season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Fresh off a third-place finish in the ARCA Menards East opener at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway on that Tuesday, Gutiérrez and his Rette Jones Racing team in an alliance with AM Racing trekked 12 miles north where he successfully qualified 19th aboard his No. 32 TOUGHBUILT | Rette Jones Racing car at the “World Center of Racing.”

While running competitively in the draft and inching close to the top-10, Gutiérrez’s race car developed an electrical issue which thwarted their opportunity to contend for the win and instead left the 19-year-old embracing laps around the 2.5-mile superspeedway in the draft to prepare him for this weekend’s battle at Talladega’s breathtaking 2.66-mile superspeedway.

With the team confident that the electrical issue is fixed for Talladega, Gutiérrez heads to the famed Alabama race track ready to contend for a strong finish.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity at Talladega,” offered Gutiérrez. “Daytona was certainly disappointing, but you will have days like that in racing. Even though we were out of contention for the win, I never stopped learning from the drop of the green flag to the checkered flag.

“I am hoping that all of that experience will be a benefit for Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.”

The third ARCA Menards Series race of the season will present a unique schedule for its teams and competitors. With a firm one-hour practice set to allow them to showcase the speed in their race cars, qualifying will not be held and the field will be set per the 2021 ARCA Menards Series owner standings.

The rules will put the Mexico City, Mexico native towards the back of the field for his seventh career ARCA Menards Series start, but the sophomore competitor is confident about his ability to work his way from the back to the front of the field at Talladega.

“Mark (Rette), Jamie (Jones) and everyone who works on this No. 32 TOUGHBUILT car have not left anything on the table. Together, we want redemption. We want to bounce back from Daytona and put ourselves in the running for a good finish.

“It’s going to take a lot of patience and being able to thread the needle and make sure I’m listening to my spotter constantly as he is my best eyes and ears to not only keep me out of trouble but to move forward at a competitive and good pace.”

Following Talladega, Gutiérrez and his Rette Jones Racing team are expected to return to Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway where together the organization will try and repeat their impressive top-five finish in ARCA East competition from 2021.