Ashton Torgerson Lifts Torgerson Racing to 11 Wins to Start 2022 Season

Ashton Torgerson scored a sweep of the features in both Super 600 and Non-Wing Micro Sprints on Saturday night at Dixon Speedway, lifting his season to eight victories already in 2022 along with his older brother Austin’s three triumphs for Torgerson Racing. Ashton drives the No. 02 for Rowdy Energy in Micro Sprint competition.

Ashton Torgerson made his second career 360 Sprint Car start at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. on Friday night before venturing over to Dixon on Saturday.

Ashton led time trials in Non-Wing with an 11.041 second lap over the 31 cars who attempted. He then went on to win the first heat race while Austin Torgerson finished third in the fourth heat race. Ashton and Austin ran one-two in the dash as well.

Austin Torgerson led the first 11 laps of the feature before slowing with a broken chain in lapped traffic. Ashton assumed the lead and drove on to win the 25-lap Non-Wing feature.

In Super 600 competition, Austin Torgerson qualified second while Ashton timed in third. Ashton finished second in the opening heat race while Austin grabbed heat two. Ashton and Austin again went one-two in dash competition as well.

Torgerson Racing shared the front row for the 25-lap feature with Ashton Torgerson leading wire-to-wire for victory. Austin ran in second throughout the event before eventually finishing third.

The Torgerson Racing team will be in action at Delta Speedway on April 23 with racing broadcast live on TheCushion.com

