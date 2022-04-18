ASCS Elite Non-Wing Headed For ﻿Kennedale Speedway Park

The season’s only trip to Kennedale Speedway Park, the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, will headline action on Saturday, April 23.

Three events at Kennedale since the series’ first invaded on August 23, 2020; Keith Martin won the inaugural visit. Racing next on April 24, 2021, Kyle Jones went to Victory Lane. Putting the most recent stop on June 5, 2021, Chase Brewer topped the 29 car field.

Three events in on the 2022 lineup, Justin Zimmerman holds the point’s lead with a 70-point margin over Paul White. Third is currently held by Kobe Simpson, while Caden McCreary and Shane Cockrum complete the top five.

Saturday, April 23 at Kennedale Speedway Park opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Additional classes on the card include IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Factory Stocks, and Sport Compacts.

Admission is $17 for Adults, $12 for Senior and Military, and $7 for Youth. Pits are $35. Kennedale Speedway Park is located at 6727 Hudson Village Creek in Kennedale, Texas. Information on the track can be found at www.kennedalespeedwaypark. com or by calling (817) 478-7223.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com