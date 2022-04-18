Kansas And Missouri Events On Deck For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Getting back on track for a pair of $4,000 to win, $400 to start events in Kansas and Missouri, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network takes on Salina Speedway in Salina, Kan. on Friday, April 22 and U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo. on Saturday, April 23.

Going into the weekend, Oklahoma’s Wayne Johnson leads the National Tour by 36 markers over defending series champion Blake Hahn. Third currently belongs to Seth Bergman, with Jason Martin and Dylan Westbrook making up the top five.

Ryan Timms, Garet Williamson, Tim Crawley, Landon Britt, and Brandon Anderson complete the top five.

Last visiting Salina Speedway on June 8, 2019, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. became the sixth winner in as many visits to the three-eighths-mile oval. Previous winners include Kevin Swindell (8/16/2012), Seth Bergman (5/31/2013), Jeff Swindell (5/30/2014), Aaron Reutzel (6/19/2015), and Sammy Swindell (6/8/2019). For a fun round of racing trivia, Salina Speedway is the only track to host a National Tour event that Jeff, Sammy, and Kevin Swindell have all won a feature event.

Friday, April 22, opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 for adults, with Kids 15 and under admitted free into the grandstands. Pit Passes are $35. Salina Speedway is located at 2841 S Burma Rd in Salina, Kan. For information on the track, follow Salina Speedway on Facebook or call (785) 292-9220.

Among the steepest banking the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series will encounter in 2022, U.S. 36 Raceway has hosted the National Tour six times since 2005. Like Salina Speedway, each visit has yielded a different winner. Gary Wright topped the field in the tour’s inaugural stop on July 22, 2005. Since then, wins have gone to Jason Johnson (7/3/2012), Johnny Herrera (5/17/2013), Thomas Kennedy, Jr. (4/26/2019), Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (7/17/2020), and Matt Covington (7/16/2021).

Saturday, April 23, opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $25 for Adults, $23 for Senior and Military, $5 for Youth (6-12), and free for Kids five and under. U.S. 36 Raceway is located at 9850 MO-33 in Osborn, Mo. For more information on the track, log onto http://www. us36racewaydirttrack.com or call (816) 675-2279.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Where: Salina Speedway (Salina, Kan.) & U.S. 36 Raceway (Osborn, Mo.)

When: Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23

Times and Other Info: Salina Speedway

Pits: 5:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:30 P.M.

Draw: 6:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:45 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Muffler Rule: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Pit Pass: $35

Grandstand Admission: $20, Kids 15 & under free

Track Contact: Salina Speedway

Phone: (785) 292-9220

Address: 2841 S. Burma Rd. Salina, KS 67401

Web: N/A

Times and Other Info: U.S. 36 Raceway

Pits Gate: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 P.M.

Racing: 7:00 P.M.

Muffler Rule: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Pit Pass: $35

Admission: $25, Kids 5 and under: Free

Contact Info: U.S. 36 Raceway

Address: 9850 MO-33, Osborn, MO 64474

Phone: (816) 675-2279

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Broadcast: RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com

Live-Scoring [Where Applicable]: MRP Live

2022 Race Winners: Wayne Johnson – 1 (3/18 – Devil's Bowl Speedway); Seth Bergman – 1 (3/19 – Devil's Bowl Speedway); Derek Hagar – 1 (3/25 – I-30 Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (3/26 – I-30 Speedway);

2022 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Wayne Johnson 527; 2. Blake Hahn 491; 3. Seth Bergman 478; 4. Jason Martin 448; 5. Dylan Westbrook 444; 6. Ryan Timms 441; 7. Garet Williamson 436; 8. Tim Crawley 416; 9. Landon Britt 394; 10. Brandon Anderson 384;