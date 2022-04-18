Midwest 250 Roars Back To Salem IN Speedway Sunday, April 24th

Salem welcomed back Super Late Models for the first time in over 12 years, last year. With USAC Legend, Kody Swanson, taking home the checkered flag. The JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour race saw another first-time winner with Louisville driver Trey Craig getting his first win with the series.

The 34 car Street Stock feature saw local racers, Chuck Barnes Sr. and Jr., test their abilities against former NASCAR star, Ken Schrader. Schrader couldn’t hold off the father and son duo, however, and Chuck Barnes Sr. took home the checkered while his son met him in victory lane for a second-place finish.



Barnes Sr. and Jr. will return to Salem to try and test their skills again against Nascar Legend Ken Schrader as we gear up for a rematch between the local heros and the Nascar legend.

Salem Speedway will be the place to be Sunday, April 24th. With a healthy field of cars expected for the one day show. Grandstands open at 12pm with qualifying starting at 12:30pm. Pre-race begins at 1:55pm and racing starts at 2:00pm with the JEGS/CRA All-Star Tour Pro Late Models.

Top Stories:

*Nascar legend Ken Schrader returns to Salem to face off against local legends Chuck Barnes Sr. and Jr for an epic rematch.

*Schrader's last win at Salem came in 2015 in an ARCA Menards Series feature event.

*3 different divisions will be on display with Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, and Great American Street Stocks.

*The 2nd consecutive year of Super Late Models at Salem after a 12 year hiatus.

*Special fan promotion, one lucky advance ticket holder will win an opportunity, for them and two of their friends, to get a pace car ride around Salem Speedway before the Super Late Model Race.

*A healthy field of cars is expected for a full day of racing action.