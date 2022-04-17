Bordenave Tops Western Midget Racing Action at Antioch Speedway

Underneath a full moon over turn two, French Camp’s Sage Bordenave earned his second career Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction feature on Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. A challenging night of action for the stock production Midget racers saw Bordenave outlast them all in a 20-lap feature.

Bordenave and his Kevin Felkins-owned teammate Brody Petrie of Upper Lake split the heat race competition. A three-car invert placed Oakley’s Bryant Bell on the pole in his home track race alongside Bordenave with Petrie and Granite Bay’s Gary Dunn sharing the second row.

A red flag fell on lap two when Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz flipped the No. 96 in turn two. The driver of the Mayer Iron-sponsored Boss Chassis was uninjured but unable to continue. The next caution flew when John Bordenave of French Camp and Dunn got hooked together on the backstretch. They were unable to get separated and spent the rest of the feature in the infield.

The most serious stoppage came with a red flag on lap four. Fresno’s Tyler Dolacki flipped wildly in Cameron Beard’s No. 24 entering turn three. Dolacki was able to walk away under his own power, however.

When the dust settled, Bell held the lead over Bordenave and Petrie. After pulling away on the restart, Bell faltered with an engine issue that handed the lead to Bordenave on lap 12. Bordenave paced Petrie over the final eight laps with Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse finishing third.

Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction makes its anticipated first 2022 start of the year at Ventura Raceway up next on April 30.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

April 16, 2022 – Antioch Speedway (Antioch, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 35s Brody Petrie; HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 1. 35x Sage Bordenave

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 35x Sage Bordenave, 2. 35s Brody Petrie, 3. 20 Kyle Hawse, 4. 09 Bryant Bell, 5. 22q David Prickett, 6. 24 Tyler Dolacki, 7. 11 John Bordenave, 8. 35 Gary Dunn, 9. 96 Logan Mitchell, DNS: 20w Nate Wait

WMR PR