Revealed: The cheapest and most expensive race weekends for F1 2022

How much is it going to cost you to attend the remaining F1 races this season?

And by that, not just the grandstand tickets, but also hotel stay for two days and six ‘inexpensive’ meals.

The team at VegasInsider has done the research and here are the results:

The Brazilian GP is the most cost effective, costing an estimated £275.32 ($367.09) for the whole weekend

The Abu Dhabi GP is the most expensive, with an estimated cost of £2,753.20 ($3,670.93) for the race weekend

The Hungarian Grand Prix has the cheapest ticket among all circuits, worth £95.25 (£127)

Monaco, unsurprisingly, is the most expensive with the cheapest ticket being £525 ($700)

The most inexpensive place for hotels happens to be Sau Paulo for the Brazilian GP, where you have to shell out, on average, £116.14 ($154.85) for a two night stay

A two-night stay in Abu Dhabi, meanwhile will burn a £2,445.05 ($3,260.07) hole in your pocket

Note:

The research was done with prices in $. For easy access to prices in £, please check the table in this email:

Country City Circuit Cheapest GrandStand ticket ($) Cheapest GrandStand ticket (£) Hotel for 2 days (Average price in $) Hotel for 2 days (Average price in £) Hotel for 2 days (Median price in $) Hotel for 2 days (Median price in £) 6 inexpensive meals ($) 6 inexpensive meals (£) Total Estimate (Average in £) Total Estimate (Median in £) Bahrain Sakhir Bahrain International Circuit $169.79 £127.34 $224.00 £168.00 $155.50 £116.63 $32.00 £24.00 £319.34 £267.97 Saudi Arabia Jeddah Jeddah Corniche Circuit $297.00 £222.75 $329.38 £247.04 $172.00 £129.00 $39.96 £29.97 £499.76 £381.72 Australia Melbourne Albert Park Circuit $176.15 £132.11 $1,637.55 £1,228.16 $236.00 £177.00 $87.78 £65.84 £1,426.11 £374.95 Italy Imola Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari $260.00 £195.00 $440.39 £330.29 $337.50 £253.13 $96.00 £72.00 £597.29 £520.13 United States Miami Miami International Autodrome $640.00 £480.00 $853.97 £640.48 $643.00 £482.25 $94.50 £70.88 £1,191.36 £1,033.13 Spain Barcelona Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya $241.75 £181.31 $494.38 £370.79 $421.00 £315.75 $78.87 £59.15 £611.25 £556.22 Monaco Monte Carlo Circuit de Monaco $700.00 £525.00 $1,817.60 £1,363.20 $1,863.50 £1,397.63 $332.77 £249.58 £2,137.78 £2,172.20 Azerbaijan Baku Baku City Circuit $135.07 £101.30 $354.21 £265.66 $235.00 £176.25 $28.32 £21.24 £388.20 £298.79 Canada Montreal Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve $204.00 £153.00 $1,257.49 £943.11 $1,376.00 £1,032.00 $85.62 £64.22 £1,160.33 £1,249.22 Great Britain Towcester Silverstone Circuit $390.00 £292.50 $734.25 £550.69 $148.50 £111.38 $108.42 £81.32 £924.50 £485.19 Austria Vienna Red Bull Ring $231.00 £173.25 $274.79 £206.09 $230.00 £172.50 $79.86 £59.90 £439.23 £405.65 France La Castellet Circuit Paul Ricard $260.00 £195.00 $366.82 £275.11 $220.00 £165.00 $84.00 £63.00 £533.11 £423.00 Hungary Mogyoród Hungaroring $127.00 £95.25 $1,266.24 £949.68 $553.00 £414.75 $43.98 £32.99 £1,077.91 £542.99 Belgium Spa Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps $180.00 £135.00 $2,479.09 £1,859.31 $1,881.00 £1,410.75 $93.18 £69.89 £2,064.20 £1,615.64 Netherlands Haarlem Zandvoort $320.00 £240.00 $556.50 £417.38 $487.00 £365.25 $99.82 £74.87 £732.24 £680.12 Italy Monza Autodromo Nazionale Monza $260.00 £195.00 $577.39 £433.04 $437.00 £327.75 $99.82 £74.87 £702.90 £597.62 Singapore Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit $330.60 £247.95 $364.05 £273.04 $279.50 £209.63 $66.00 £49.50 £570.49 £507.08 Japan Suzuka Suzuka International Racing Course $238.00 £178.50 $262.43 £196.82 $196.50 £147.38 $25.92 £19.44 £394.76 £345.32 United States Austin, Texas Circuit of The Americas $235.01 £176.26 $2,067.28 £1,550.46 $1,459.50 £1,094.63 $90.00 £67.50 £1,794.22 £1,338.38 Mexico Mexico City Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez $234.11 £175.58 $303.89 £227.92 $149.00 £111.75 $43.50 £32.63 £436.13 £319.96 Brazil Sao Paulo Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace $171.08 £128.31 $154.85 £116.14 $105.00 £78.75 $41.16 £30.87 £275.32 £237.93 United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit $370.00 £277.50 $3,260.07 £2,445.05 $2,108.00 £1,581.00 $40.86 £30.65 £2,753.20 £1,889.15 Monaco, GB and France = AirBnb prices Every other circuit = Booking.com prices

Courtesy of VegasInsider.