Halcyon joins Steinbrenner Racing for 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES campaign

Ransomware security experts Halcyon has joined the Steinbrenner Racing team of partners for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES.
Halcyon will debut on the Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport entry of Devlin DeFrancesco at next week’s race at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
Halcyon is the industry’s first dedicated, adaptive cybersecurity platform that combines multiple proprietary advanced prevention engines along with AI models focused specifically on stopping ransomware.
Based in Austin, TX, but distributed globally, Halcyon was formed in 2021 by a team of cybersecurity industry veterans after battling the scourge of ransomware (and advanced threats) for years at some of the largest global security vendors.
“We’re excited to add Halcyon to the Steinbrenner Racing group of partners,” said Steinbrenner Racing co-owner, George Steinbrenner IV.
“Data is integral to what we do on and off the racetrack, so protecting that data is equally important. Having a partner like Halcyon ensures that our data is secure moving forward.”
The Halcyon logo will be showcased on the No.29 Honda-powered entry at all remaining 2022 INDYCAR events, including the prestigious Indianapolis 500 in May.
“We’re pleased to welcome Halcyon aboard the No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner entry for 2022,” said Steinbrenner Racing co-owner Julia Steinbrenner.
“As INDYCAR relies on innovation and data to drive on-track results, partnering with Halcyon and using their leading anti-ransomware technology helps protect a vital element of our performance.”
Halcyon joins a growing list of technology brands joining forces with Steinbrenner Racing for DeFrancesco’s rookie year, including PowerTap Hydrogen, microturbine energy solutions provider Capstone Green Energy and clean technology company, Atmofizer.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport and bring Halcyon’s Anti-Ransomware Platform to the growing IndyCar market,” said Landon Lewis, VP Partnerships, Halcyon.
“The connection between cybersecurity and auto racing is a natural one. Both require precision and speed, gaps are exploited, and milliseconds always count. Our Anti-Ransomware Platform helps businesses stay ahead of cyber attackers at every turn.”
“Bringing the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform to market with Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport is a perfect match,” said Jon Miller, CEO and Co-Founder, Halcyon. “Pairing the fastest ransomware prevention solution on the market with the fastest team on the grid is a big win for both teams.”
Additional technology brands that will feature on the car in 2022 include electric motorcycle pioneers Damon Motorcycles; software and services company Fyllo; and green technologies investment company, The House of Lithium.
Major retail brands will also be showcased on the car, including Kimoa – the fashion, clothing, and accessories brand founded by Fernando Alonso; Seattle, WA-based Jones Soda Co. and returning Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport partner – small-batch and Austrian-distilled ultra-premium brand, NEFT Vodka.
Halcyon joins Steinbrenner Racing for 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES campaign
Ransomware security experts Halcyon has joined the Steinbrenner Racing team of partners for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
- WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca partners with The Racers Safety Source
- Throdle and Formula DRIFT announce 2022 partnership
- Bell Helmets and OMP America Confirm Support of FR Americas and F4 U.S. Championship Drivers Through End-of-Year Awards Program
- Formula E New Gen3 Car to be Revealed in Monaco on April 28
- Rick Mears Honored by RRDC at Long Beach