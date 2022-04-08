- An electric motor delivering up to 350kw of power (470BHP), capable of a top speed of 200mph (320 km/h), with a power-to-weight ratio that is twice as efficient as an equivalent 470BHP internal combustion engine (ICE)
- At least 40% of the energy used within a race will be produced by regenerative braking during the race
- The first Formula car with both front and rear powertrains: a new front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600kW
- The first Formula car that will not feature rear hydraulic brakes due to the addition of the front powertrain and its regenerative capability.
- Lighter and smaller than the Gen2 to enable faster, more agile wheel-to-wheel racing
Formula E New Gen3 Car to be Revealed in Monaco on April 28
