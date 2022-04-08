Formula E New Gen3 Car to be Revealed in Monaco on April 28

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s third-generation all-electric racing car will be unveiled at the Yacht Club de Monaco on 28 April ahead of the 2022 Monaco E-Prix, where also planning will begin for the Gen4 era of Formula E.

The Gen3 car, set to race from Season 9, will be presented to manufacturers, teams, drivers, partners and other VIP guests at the evening event. Fans will be able to experience the show via the Championship’s digital channels and get a first in-depth look at the latest ground breaking Formula E electric race car.

Jamie Reigle, Formula E CEO, said: “Formula E’s Gen3 race car represents a leap forward for motorsport and electric mobility. Designed to demonstrate that high performance, efficiency and sustainability can be packaged together without compromise, the Gen3 car is our most powerful, lightest, and fastest racing car to date. We look forward to finally taking the covers off the Gen3 in Monaco, a location steeped in motor racing history, and seeing the car light up city streets around the world next season.”

Whilst the world will see the Gen3 race car for the first time, Formula E has its sights further into the future of all-electric motorsport. In Monaco, Formula E and the FIA will host a roundtable event bringing together leaders from manufacturers across the automotive sector. This first-of-its-kind summit will focus on the potential innovations and technology roadmaps for the Gen4 era as Formula E affirms its position as the pinnacle of electric mobility development and racing.

Alejandro Agag, Formula E Founder and Chairman, said: “The arrival of the Gen3 is the latest momentous step of an incredible journey for the Championship. We have come a long way – as electric vehicles have – in less than a decade. And we are not stopping yet as we will bring together experts and decisionmakers from across the entire motorsport, automotive, technology and sustainability landscape to imagine the possibilities of the powerful, exciting future of all-electric motorsport.”

The Gen3 is evidence of the incredible progress in EV development achieved in the Championship. Formula E has worked closely with the FIA and industry-leading engineers and experts in sustainability to ensure the Gen3 will also set the benchmark for sustainability in high performance race cars. The car is the first Formula car aligned to Life Cycle Thinking, with a designed second life for tyres, broken parts and battery cells. Additionally, the Gen3 will be net-zero carbon – reinforcing Formula E’s status as the first sports series to be net-zero carbon from inception.

Need To Know: Gen3