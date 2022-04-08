DOUBLE THE CRAWLEY >> Tim And Landon Chasing The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour

Making his return to the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Arkansas' Tim Crawley will take the Ronnie Pitts Motorsports No. 1x on the road, but he's not the only Crawley chasing the National Tour, as his youngest son, Landon Crawley, will be competing side-by-side in 2022.

While family members have competed against each other at several events over the years, including siblings Zach and Stephanie Chappell going head-to-head on the National Tour, this marks the first time a Father and Son will be competing full-time with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series.

On racing with/against his son, Tim chuckled a bit as he said, “You know, it’s something that’s just crept up on me. I didn’t see it coming, not really, but it’s progressed fast. It seems like it was just the other day that we were messing with Go-Karts, and now here we are attempting to run this thing together, but we’re all looking forward to it.”

With Tim in the No. 1x, Landon will be in the No. 187, of which Tim is the owner. Hard enough to run a single team, the two-car setup will be, according to Tim, the biggest challenge this season.

“The hardest part is simply going to come down to help. Even with what we’ve done racing together, I’ve got good help; it would just be good to have a couple more hands. When everything goes perfect, and we don’t have any problems with the cars, those nights aren’t too bad, but if either of us has a gremlin on a car, that loads us up.”

Tim is currently eighth in tour standings with four events contested. Landon is 14th and sits fourth in the Brodix National Rookie of the Year standings out of seven tour rookies.

For information and to keep up on both teams, Tim Crawley Racing is at https://www.facebook.com/ timcrawley88 . Landon Crawley can be found at https://www.facebook.com/ LCRacingOnline .

The next outing for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series will be Friday, April 22, at Salina Speedway (Salina, Kan.) and Saturday, April 23 at U.S. 36 Raceway (Osborn, Mo.).

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans unable to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).