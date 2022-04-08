Friday, Apr 08

Manufacturers Confirmed for Formula E Gen3

Manufacturers Confirmed for Formula E Gen3
Seven of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers have registered with the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) to race the new Gen3 car which debuts next season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
 
The Gen3 race car will be officially unveiled to the public at the Yacht Club de Monaco on 28 April ahead of the Monaco E-Prix on 30 April.  
 
The manufacturers currently confirmed for the Gen3 era of Formula E are:
  • DS Automobiles, France
  • Jaguar, United Kingdom
  • Mahindra Racing, India
  • Maserati, Italy
  • NIO 333, United Kingdom and China
  • Nissan, Japan
  • Porsche, Germany
 
The full list of teams will be released later in 2022.
 
About the Gen3 race car:
  • The world’s most efficient racing car – at least 40% of the energy used within a race will be produced by regenerative braking during the race.
  • The first formula car with both front and rear powertrains: a new front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600kW.
  • The first formula car that will not feature rear hydraulic brakes due to the addition of the front powertrain and its regenerative capability.
  • An electric motor delivering up to 350kw of power (470BHP), capable of a top speed of 200mph (320 km/h), with a power-to-weight ratio that is twice as efficient as an equivalent 470BHP internal combustion engine (ICE).
 
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA said:
 
"We are delighted to confirm the commitment of seven of the world’s leading car manufacturers to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, and we look forward to seing them battle against each other. As a proving ground for future mobility, Formula E has always been at the cutting-edge of technology - as exemplified by the Gen3 single-seater - and we are confident that the forthcoming era will mark an exciting chapter in the series’ electrifying story."
 
Jamie Reigle, CEO, Formula E said:
 
“We are excited to welcome many of the world’s most innovative and competitive automotive manufacturers into the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The Gen3 race car will take Formula E’s iconic city centre racing to a new level, creating more intense action and drama on the track while delivering a leap forward in electric mobility off it. The Gen3 race car will set the standard for performance, efficiency and sustainability and serve as further tangible evidence of the innovative developments in electric vehicles achieved by manufacturers in the Championship.”
