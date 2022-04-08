Porsche 718 GT4 RS Race Car and B.R.M. Chronographes Luxury Timepiece Bearing Works of Iconic Contemporary Artist Robert Williams Unveiled

When Derek DeBoer takes to the track in the 2022 FANATEC GT World Challenge, he’ll do so in a Porsche 718 GT4 RS bearing a truly unique livery.

DeBoer’s race car will compete clad in the “canvas” of a historic painting by renowned contemporary artist Robert Williams. The work, “Cowboys & Amoebas,” has just been unveiled on both DeBoer’s new Porsche and limited-edition B.R.M. Chronographes timepieces during a special event at historic Famer’s Marker in Los Angeles.

“The impact that Robert Williams has had on American culture has truly been profound,” said Fred LoBianco, Founder of AutoMoto, which organized the event. “We hope this will help bring his works and notoriety to new audiences, through automotive and timepiece adaptations.”

Painter, cartoonist and founder of Juxtapoz Art & Culture magazine, Williams was among a group of artists who produced Zap Comix. A self-described “conceptual realist,” Williams is regarded as a patriarch of some of history’s most significant and influential contemporary art movements. Over the course of his six-decade career, Williams became known as revolutionary for embracing marginalized styles and underground cultures, like alternative comics, hot rods, pinups, graffiti and tattoo art.

On hand for the unveiling were executives from participating brands, as well TRG Driver Derek DeBoer, who will bring this Porsche 718 GT4 to races throughout the 2022 Fanatec GT World Challenge America Series.

More information about the B.R.M. Chronographes limited-edition timepieces is accessible at at AutoMoto’s marketplace.