After an inaugural first season of Extreme E beset by bad luck, Chip Ganassi Extreme E Racing enjoyed a promising start to the 2022 campaign.
Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price were competitive throughout the opening round in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, for the American outfit. Setting themselves up for the best chance of a positive result for the Finals, they finished third overall in Qualifying.
Last season’s Desert X Prix saw Chip Ganassi Extreme E Racing finish eighth overall and incur huge damage to their ODYSSEY 21, following contact with ABT CUPRA XE’s former driver, Claudia Hurtgen. There were no such troubles this time around in NEOM, with the team aware there will be plenty more opportunities for that crucial first win.
Solid start to Season 2 hints at more to come from Chip Ganassi Extreme E Racing
