Friday, Apr 08

Jeremy Fairbairn Joins Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport in USF Juniors

Racing News
Friday, Apr 08 33
Jeremy Fairbairn Joins Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport in USF Juniors
Powerhouse racing team Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport today announced its expansion into the new USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires and the signing of 17-year-old rising talent Jeremy Fairbairn. Fairbairn will pilot the #87 City Moves/Ayrton Lighting/GearSource.com entry in his first full season of open-wheel competition.
 
Formed in a merger between Crosslink Competition and Kiwi Motorsport in 2018, Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport has been a prolific force in the F4 United States Championship claiming championships in 2018, 2019 and 2020. It enters the 2022 racing season challenging for titles in several series with a multi-driver line-up. Its latest foray is USF Juniors, a pre-step to the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires, which offers its champion a scholarship into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship, the first step on the highly regarded driver development program.
 
“We are excited to add Jeremy to our USF Juniors program,” said Garry Orton, Team Co-Owner of Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport. “We have spoken on several occasions over the past two years about Jeremy joining our team. We know that Jeremy has the talent and it is up to us to supply him what we have supplied to other successful drivers who have raced for us. It’s an all-new adventure that we are looking forward to getting underway.”
 
"I’m excited to have Jeremy on board this year," added Team Co-Owner Teena Larsen. "I know with the support from our team he will deliver the results. It will be a tough championship, but Jeremy and the team are ready to tackle it head on."
 
Fairbairn, of Wellington, Fla., began racing at the age of 7 and has amassed an impressive resume in karting including the 2018 SKUSA SuperNationals 22 title against an international field of over 70 drivers. He graduated to cars in 2019, jumping in with both feet in a solid testing program at regional tracks in Florida and Georgia and also included races in F4, the YACademy Winter Series and the SCCA. Last year, Fairbairn traveled to England to gain experience in Formula Fords on various circuits throughout the country as well as contesting the immensely competitive BRSCC Formula Ford Festival, making it to the Grand Final.
 
“I am looking forward to joining a proven winner in Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport and jumping into the USF Juniors program,” said Fairbairn. “This will be my first full season in a car and I have a lot of work to do. I can’t wait.”
 
The six-event/16-race USF Juniors season will kick off on April 21-24 at Ozarks International Raceway.
 
For more information on Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport, visit www.crosslinkkiwimotorsport.com. Follow Jeremy Fairbairn on his social media channels @JeremyFairbairns87 on Facebook and @jeremy.fairbairn on Instagram. A new website is coming soon at jeremyfairbairn.com.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« INDYCAR Announces Long Beach Grid Penalty Solid start to Season 2 hints at more to come from Chip Ganassi Extreme E Racing »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.