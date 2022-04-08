Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship bringing “home track” focus to new season

The Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship will put the focus back on weekly racing to determine its five division champions this year.

Series events – such as the Super DIRTcar Series and DIRTcar Northeast Series races – will no longer count toward the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly points. Only weekly races – and some special events – at DIRTcar sanctioned tracks for the Big Block Modifieds, 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro Stocks and 4-Cylinders will tally points toward the championships.

“We really wanted to bring back a home track focus to the Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship, making sure the title represents the drivers who dedicate their time to their local tracks,” said DIRTcar Northeast Series Director Dean Reynolds. “This structure gives an exciting new focus to the championship and makes every weekly show even more important for the drivers and fans now.”

Twenty tracks, spanning across New York, Vermont and Canada, and featuring hundreds of drivers across the five divisions, will be a part of the championship this season.

Last year, more than $47,000 in total between the five divisions last year with Matt Sheppard earning $5,000 for the Big Block title, Mat Williamson earning $3,000 for the Small Block title, Andrew Buff and Chad Jeseo each earning $1,000 for the Sportsman title and Pro Stock title, respectively, and Dante Mancuso earning $500 for the 4-Cylinder title.

To keep up with the 2022 Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship, which will conclude in September, visit DIRTcar.com for weekly updates.

Below you’ll find each track taking part in the championship this year with each division. The participating tracks for the 4-Cylinder will be announced at a later time.





Big Block Modifieds

Albany-Saratoga Speedway (Ballston Spa, NY)

Brewerton Speedway (Central Square, NY)

Land of Legends Raceway (Canandaigua, NY)

Lebanon Valley Speedway (West Lebanon, NY)

Orange County Speedway (Middletown, NY)

Weedsport Speedway (Weedsport, NY)

358 Modifieds

Brockville Ontario Speedway (Brockville, ON)

Can-Am Speedway (LaFargeville, NY)

Autodrome Drummond (Drummondville, QC)

Fulton Speedway (Fulton, NY)

Humberstone Speedway (Port Colborne, ON)

Lebanon Valley Speedway (West Lebanon, NY)

Mohawk International Raceway (Hogansburg, NY)

Ransomville Speedway (Ransomville, NY)

Thunder Mountain Speedway (Lisle, NY)

Weedsport Speedway (Weedsport, NY)

Sportsman Modifieds

Airborne Speedway (Plattsburgh, NY)

Albany-Saratoga Speedway (Ballston Spa, NY)

Bear Ridge Speedway (Bradford, VT)

Brewerton Speedway (Central Square, NY)

Brockville Ontario Speedway (Brockville, ON)

Can-Am Speedway (LaFargeville, NY)

Autodrome Drummond (Drummondville, QC)

Fulton Speedway (Fulton, NY)

Genesee Speedway (Batavia, NY)

Glen Ridge Motorsports Park (Fultonville, NY)

Humberstone Speedway (Port Colborne, ON)

Land of Legends Raceway (Canandaigua, NY)

Merrittville Speedway (Thorold, ON)

Mohawk International Raceway (Hogansburg, NY)

Outlaw Speedway (Dundee, NY)

Ransomville Speedway (Ransomville, NY)

Thunder Mountain Speedway (Lisle, NY)

Weedsport Speedway (Weedsport, NY)

Pro Stocks

Albany-Saratoga Speedway (Ballston Spa, NY)

Can-Am Speedway (LaFargeville, NY)

Autodrome Drummond (Drummondville, QC)

Glen Ridge Motorsports Park (Fultonville, NY)

Lebanon Valley Speedway (West Lebanon, NY)

Mohawk International Raceway (Hogansburg, NY)

