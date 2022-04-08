Payton Freeman Running Four Races in Five Days

Payton Freeman is preparing to embark on one of the most hectic stretches of his young career.



The busy week for Freeman begins on Tuesday when he travels to Eldora Speedway for Castrol FloRacing Night in America, which he will then follow up with trips to Volunteer Speedway, Wythe Speedway and Tazewell Speedway on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.



Freeman does not have any experience to his name at any of the upcoming venues, but the prospect of gaining valuable knowledge while also chasing sizable paychecks has him optimistic that next week will be a successful one despite the challenges.



“This involves a lot of work and preparation, but I think it will be good for us,” Freeman said. “Being in a car so many nights in a row can only be helpful and hopefully we’ll be able to learn a lot since these are all new tracks for us.”



Freeman added that each race on the docket will be approached differently than the previous one.



Along with FloRacing putting up a $22,022 paycheck for the winner at Eldora, the race at Volunteer in Bulls Gap, Tennessee will provide Freeman a unique opportunity to gain national exposure as a participant in the inaugural Kyle Larson Presents, FloRacing Late Model Challenge Powered by Tezos.



The two events at Wythe and Tazewell are a part of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring National Series. Freeman is contesting the full schedule in that division and is currently tied for seventh in the point standings; 34 points behind co-leaders Michael Page and Mark Whitener.



Going from one track to another is something that Freeman expects will put some strain on his equipment. Despite this, Freeman is ready to embrace the challenge and use the positives and negatives from those races to better himself as a driver.



“There will be lots of tires to cut as well as lots of maintenance on the car,” Freeman said. “The biggest thing is that these four races will involve a lot of hard work and preparation. However, I think this is a step in the right direction for us to figure out what we need later down the road.”



Freeman believes that the improvements made to his car over the past couple of months will allow him to maintain the pace that enabled him to claim the Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series title last year.



Only a few weeks removed from a second place run at Boyd’s Speedway, he knows the victories are going to start occurring more frequently and wants to do everything possible to be both physically and mentally prepared to battle up at the front every night.



With these events attracting many of the best dirt late model drivers around the United States, Freeman understands that perfecting the setup and figuring out each track will be imperative towards getting the strong runs he needs to keep momentum going in his favor.



“It would mean a ton to win,” Freeman said. “That would really jumpstart our year. The first one is the hardest to get but hopefully we can turn our luck around here. The competition we’ll be racing against will be tough but we’re going to do the best that we can.”



Freeman will attempt to start his eventful week on a high note when the Castrol FloRacing Night in America season-opener gets going on Tuesday evening.



Payton Freeman would like to thank all of his supporters and partners, including his parents, crew and fans as well as Freeman Plumbing, Coltman Farms, MPM Marketing, Stilo, KRC Power Steering, K1 RaceGear, Schaeffer’s Oil, Base Racing Fuel, SRI Performance, Captial Race Cars, Shelton Trucking, Chattham & Son Tile, Rod Roberts Trucking, Collins Signs, Sweet Victory Apparel, Accu-Force Dyno & Testers, Swift Springs, Penske Racing Shocks and Strange Oval.

MPM PR