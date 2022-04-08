Formula E Anounces Stichd as Retail Merchandise Partner

Formula E and stichd , a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Puma SE Group, today announced the specialist brand partner in fashion essentials, lifestyle apparel and accessories as well as football and motorsport fanwear, has been appointed to produce high quality sustainable merchandise retailing via a new global e-commerce platform https://store.fiaformulae.com/ . The new e-commerce store launches today and the product range will also be available at physical retail outlets at all remaining ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races this season, starting with the Rome E-Prix taking place this weekend (9 and 10 April).

The new long-term partnership will see stichd fulfill a new integrated global merchandising brief including:

Designing and developing a range of Formula E merchandise including apparel, accessories, and fan items

Buying and producing products for Formula E teams

Developing and operating Formula E’s global e-commerce offering

Providing retail services in the Allianz E-Village at ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races

Delivering merchandise solutions to Formula E’s partners

Aligning with Formula E’s mission of prioritizing sustainability and minimizing environmental impacts, all products produced will be sourced featuring organic cottons and recycled polyester, meeting the strict ethical, social and environmental standards of stichd.

With expertise in designing and developing products for amongst others Porsche Motorsport, Formula 1 and the Mercedes F1 team, stichd are specialists in motorsport product and operate licensed partnerships with fashion brands such as PUMA, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Calvin Klein and HEAD. Fans of Formula E and its teams will now be able to choose from new clothing lines and accessories via easier access to official merchandise online and at physical retail outlets at all ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races, starting from Rounds 4 and 5 in Rome on 9 and 10 April.

Simon Lilley, Retail & Licensing Director, Formula E, said:

“We are excited to partner with stichd, a proven branded merchandise leader with a commitment to sustainable processes and deep expertise in product development, ecommerce and event retail on a global scale. This partnership signifies a new fan-first approach for Formula E as we focus on developing a premium branded merchandise offering that appeals to our young, passionate ‘Electric Generation’ fanbase.

“Our long-term partnership with stichd will improve the online retail experience for fans with access to clothing, merchandise and accessories in and out of season. As we welcome fans back to ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races this season, they will be able to show their support for the sport with the latest branded products available in the Allianz E-Village starting from our next race weekend in Rome on 9 and 10 April.”

Keith Harkess, Brand Director, stichd, said:

“We’re thrilled to be appointed by Formula E to activate the World Championship’s digital e-commerce platforms and race retail merchandising. As a company we entirely support Formula E’s mission to drive forward sustainability and we look forward to working alongside them to provide new, innovative merchandise and retail opportunities to fans around the world.”

Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship features the biggest 16-race calendar to date. Thousands of fans will be in the grandstands in Rome this weekend for Rounds 4 and 5 before the season continues in the centre of iconic world cities of Monaco, Berlin, Jakarta, Vancouver, New York and London before the climax in Seoul.