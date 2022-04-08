Emerson Fittipaldi: 4 DRS zones will make the Australian GP very competitive

As Formula 1 heads down under, two-time World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi talked with VegasInsider about the introduction of 4 DRS zones and how it would affect the race in Albert Park. Here's what the F1 legend had to say:

4 DRS zones, the new aerodynamic packages - the Australian Grand Prix will be even more competitive

“It will be even more key to be less than a second behind the other guy. I think that’s the key factor, you have to be trying to be less than a second behind all the time to take advantage."

"But, now again, I could see that in both Bahrain and Jeddah, with a new aerodynamic package, they are able to run closer to each other. That’s better racing, I like it.”

“In my opinion, it was a big improvement for a more competitive race, when they are able to run closer. If you remember the last two laps between Max (Verstappen) and (Charles) LeClerc, they did some corners very close to each other. Even the high-speed corners. In the last years, with the old aerodynamic package, you could not do that. Now they can do it.”

“The last few laps of the race, the tires have already been used and they are still challenging each other. I like that. It’s a big improvement.”

“I think it will be the public (who'll benefit the most from 4 DRS Zones).”

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton will struggle in Australia - they need to sort out the vicious circle they're in

"Mercedes engines are down. They suffered a lot of performance in the first two Grands Prix. We know all the Mercedes teams are having a difficult time."

“Lewis Hamilton had a great race in Bahrain where he got the podium. With that car, Lewis should not be on the podium."

"They are struggling. The speed on the stretch is much lower. When you have less power from the engine, you sacrifice the aerodynamics. And then it’s a compromise of handling, as well."

"Then you go into a vicious circle. You don’t have enough speed on the stretch, you take off some downforce, and then you lose on the corners and then it’s always a difficult compromise.”

“And the one who has a lot of power can put more downforce and then you are still strong on the stretch and much stronger in braking, cornering, saving the tires."

"They (Mercedes) have a huge problem, in my opinion, to solve.”

“The track in Melbourne, Australia is more smooth (than Jeddah). The cars are very sensitive to bumps now and it’s very difficult to get the suspension working over the bumps and not to lose the mechanical grip.”

I see Ferrari and Red Bull running strong in Australia

“It looks like Ferrari is really running strong. They got the best out of the new rules in grip, downforce, and power. And for sure, Red Bull is running strong as well."

"This year it will be between Ferrari and Red Bull."

