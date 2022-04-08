Friday, Apr 08

DeFrancesco set for first race on the streets of Long Beach

Racing News
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport rookie Devlin DeFrancesco will race on the legendary streets of Long Beach for the first time this weekend in California.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is the third round of this year’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The historic Californian event was first staged as a Formula 5000 race in 1975 and subsequently was the home of Formula 1 in the US from 1976 to 1983.

Indycar racing debuted here in 1984, and the venue became a happy hunting ground for the Andretti family. Mario Andretti won three of the first four races (having previously won the 1977 Formula 1 race), and Michael Andretti also won in 1986.

Andretti Autosport has won five times in Long Beach, including the past three races for DeFrancesco’s current teammates – Alexander Rossi (2018 and 19) and Colton Herta (2021).

INDYCAR teams will hit the track for the opening practice session at 3.15 p.m. for a one-hour practice session on Friday, followed by an 8:45 a.m. session on Saturday morning. Qualifying at Long Beach begins at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday.

After a 9:00 a.m. warm-up session, Sunday’s 85-lap Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach begins at 12:45 p.m. Pacific time.

 

LONG BEACH SCHEDULE
Friday, April 8
3:15 PM - 4:15 PM: Practice 1
Saturday, April 9
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM: Practice 2
12:05 PM - 1:20 PM: Qualifying
Sunday, April 10
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM: Warm-up
12:45 PM: Round 3 - 85 laps
(Pacific time)

HOW TO WATCH
USA: NBC and Peacock TV
Peacock also will stream all races airing on NBC and will be the exclusive home of INDYCAR practice and qualifying sessions, as well as a new post-race show.
Canada: SportsNet World
International TV: https://www.indycar.com/ways-to-watch/international


HOW TO LISTEN
INDYCAR Radio and Sirius XM – https://www.indycar.com/radio/broadcast-schedule

HOW TO FOLLOW
Website: devlindefrancesco.com
Website: andrettiautosport.com
Website: steinbrennerracing.com
Twitter: twitter.com/devlindefran
Instagram: instagram.com/devlindefran

TRACK
1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street course (clockwise) in Long Beach, California

PUSH-TO-PASS
200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

FIRESTONE TIRE ALLOTMENT
Six sets primary, four sets alternate. Rookie drivers are allowed one extra primary set for Practice 1.

DEVLIN LONG BEACH APPEARANCES
Thursday, April 7, 7:00 p.m.: Jones Soda appearance at Ralphs, 6290 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach.
Friday, April 8, 6:45 p.m.: NEFT Vodka appearance at Roe's Seafood Restaurant, 5374 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach.

