Elated Auction-Goers And Enthusiastic Bidders Kick Off Barrett-Jackson’s Highly Anticipated Return To Palm Beach

When the gates opened on Day 1 of Barrett-Jackson’s highly anticipated return of the Palm Beach Auction, tens of thousands of eager car enthusiasts excitedly explored the event site at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Both guests and Barrett-Jackson team members could not contain their excitement about the return of The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions to the Sunshine State — and with so many exciting experiences and a world-class docket of collector vehicles, Day 1 showcased what the event is famous for.

In keeping with Barrett-Jackson tradition, the festivities kicked off Wednesday night with the Opening Night Party. The auction pavilion was transformed into a sophisticated setting for the festive event, during which time bidders, consignors, VIPs, sponsors and guests, including Florida State Sen. Tom Wright, mingled, dined and danced — and celebrated. Florida-based band Libido kept the energy levels high throughout the evening with their dynamic blend of current and classic hits.

On Thursday morning, happy guests of all ages began enjoying the many amazing experiences for which Barrett-Jackson is known, from interactive displays and demonstrations from more than 100 exhibitors and sponsors to an array of dining options. Bidders and fans spent the early hours checking out the hundreds of collector cars on display inside the pavilions and under the tents in anticipation of their favorites crossing the block.

The auction opened on Thursday with the first of three mornings’ worth of authentic, unusual and one-of-a-kind automotive collectibles crossing the block during the Automobilia Auction. An enthusiastic audience continued to fill the pavilion as the Collector Car Auction got underway in the early afternoon. Nearly 200 of the almost 700 No Reserve collector vehicles on this year’s docket — ranging from minibikes and late-model sedans to classic American muscle cars, vintage convertibles and a large selection of pickups and SUVs — took their turn on the block. The top sellers of the day included spectacular vehicles from these categories, and sale prices can be viewed by logging in to the online docket.

Also in the spotlight were the first two of seven special vehicles to be sold during the Palm Beach Auction to benefit charity. A 2022 Ford Shelby GT500 — one of only 1,250 “Golden Ticket” Shelbys with the desirable Carbon Fiber Track Pack — sold for $185,000, with 100% of the hammer price going to John Hopkins University’s Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center to support pancreatic cancer research. One hundred percent of the $250,000 hammer price of the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Collectors Series First-Production VIN benefits SAE Foundation, which brings automotive engineers and related technical experts into classrooms to provide STEM education solutions. The winning bidder, businessman Tim Whited, is no stranger to Barrett-Jackson charity auctions, having purchased a first-production Cadillac CTS V-Sport in 2013, the proceeds of which also went to the SAE Foundation. Whited will work directly with Cadillac to customize the configuration of his new vehicle.

Making a special appearance was longtime Barrett-Jackson friend Robert Van Winkle, also known as Vanilla Ice. The rapper, actor and TV host stopped by the auction site to check out the cars and visit with Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson.

Friday promises to build on Thursday’s high-octane action, with more cars, more activities and additional charity auctions, including two that will help provide emergency and medical assistance in Ukraine.

Stay tuned to Speedway Digest this weekend for more highlights from this weekend's action at the South Florida Fairgrounds, both here as well as on Instagram.

(Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson)