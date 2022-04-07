Flowdynamics Racing Team Results From Hanford and Tulare

For the first time in the 2022 racing season, the Flowdynamics team hauler and drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams headed north for a pair of USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series races last Friday and Saturday. The first stop was at Peter Murphy’s Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford. One night later the team journeyed to the nearby Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway for the “Chris and Brian Faria Memorial.”

Friday’s race at Hanford was the fifth of the season for USAC/CRA and the first time the series had been at the track since 2018. Twenty-eight cars signed in at the pit gate to test their skills on the racy 3/8 mile oval. When qualifying concluded, Williams, who lives in Yorba Linda, California, was the 13th fastest driver with a lap of 16.008. Riverside, California’s McCarthy, who was the fourth-quickest qualifier the previous week at Perris, timed in 16th at 16.343.

The Flowdynamics duo was matched up together in the first heat race. In fact, they started side by side on the front row. Williams, who began on the outside, led every single lap and was a full straight ahead of the competition at the checkered flag for his second heat race win of 2022. McCarthy supplied some excitement for the fans early in the race with a brief oil fire. However, he kept his foot in it and drove the flashy #28M to the second-place finish.

For the main, Williams started in 13th and worked his way up to 11th at the conclusion of the 30-lapper. McCarthy began in the 16th position and advanced one spot forward to 15th.

The following night at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, things started out bright when Williams, the youngest of Hall of Famer Rip Williams’ three racing sons, turned in the second-fastest lap in qualifying with a time of 15.709. McCarthy was 19th fastest with at 16.638.

McCarthy placed seventh in the first heat race of the night and Williams placed second a few minutes later in heat race #2.

In the main, Williams had the best starting spot of the two for the 30-lapper coming from the inside of the third row. McCarthy was inside row #10. When the checkered flag signified the end of the race, Williams crossed the line in 12th and McCarthy was 18th.

Coming into the Central California doubleheader, Williams was fourth in USAC/CRA points. He came out of the weekend in fifth. McCarthy jumped from 12th to 10th in the standings, but he is only 18 points out of eighth.

The Flowdynamics team may be headed to the Barona Speedway on April 16. Last year McCarthy and Williams each won a main event on the San Diego County ¼ mile.

On April 23, McCarthy and Williams will head to Arizona’s Mojave Valley Raceway for the first USAC/CRA race at the track. They will wrap up the month of April on the 30th at Perris Auto Speedway.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to climb on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flowdynamic PR