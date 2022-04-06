Riccardo Romagnoli to make NASCAR debut with The Club Motorsport

The Club Motorsport announced today that veteran Italian driver Riccardo Romagnoli will join the team in 2022 to make his NASCAR Whelen Euro Series debut. The Italian driver will evaluate with the team which of the two main EuroNASCAR championships he will compete in.



With a car racing career spanning over 42 years in a wide variety of championships, 59-year-old Romagnoli finished 4th in the Italian Super Touring Cars championship in 2006, 10th in the 2012 Trofeo Maserati World Series and third in the 2020 TCR DSG category in the Italian Touring Car Championship. He also boasts starts in the World Touring Car Championship and in IMSA.



The Rome-native is looking forward to putting his vast experience to good use in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.



“I want to gain experience on the car because I think we have to put plenty of miles under our belt to be able to use all the potential,” said Romagnoli. “We are testing to learn more and more about the car and its reactions and we hope to be in the first half of the field in Spain. The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is a very competitive championship and the level is very high. Drivers with lots of experience have an advantage and I hope to be able to reach the front runners’ performances soon. It will be fundamental to have plenty of seat time and experience.”



Team Owner Fabrizio Armetta is sure Romagnoli will find himself at ease in the European NASCAR series.



“In the first couple of test days Riccardo already showed he has a high potential and quickly improved his feeling with the car. I’m really happy to have him with us, he’s a very consistent driver with a lot of competitive experience. I’m sure he’ll love the EuroNASCAR races and he will earn very good results on track.” declared Armetta.



The NASCAR GP Spain will open the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season on May 14-15 at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Qualifying and all races will be streamed live on the EuroNASCAR social media profiles – Youtube, Facebook and Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv.

