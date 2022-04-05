ASCS Elite Non-Wing At Abilene Speedway This Saturday

Headlining the Dale Parson Memorial this Saturday, April 9, at Abilene Speedway, the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating will run for a $4,000 to win A-Feature.

Round three on the season, Saturday’s appearance at Abilene Speedway is the only time the non-wing tour will see action at the quarter-mile oval in 2022. Making their return in 2021 after a two-year absence, Steven Shebester went to Victory Lane in the City Vending No. 22x. Five winners in just as many visits, Paul White (2018), Justin Zimmerman (2017), Justin Melton (2016), and Dustin Gates (2015), have also earned wins.

Going into the weekend, Justin Zimmerman holds the points lead by a single point over Shane Cockrum. Rolling into the season post Wingless Short Track Nationals, the full-time runners of the series will make significant moves in the points this weekend.

Saturday, April 9, opens at 5:30 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $18 for Adults, $12 for Military, and $5 for Kids. Other classes include IMCA Stock Cars, Modifieds, Sport Compacts, Sport Mods, Street Stocks, Minis, and Junior Sport Compacts.

Abilene Speedway is located at 6825 West Hwy. 80 in Abilene, Texas. For more information, follow the track on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ AbileneSpeedway , at http://www.abilenespeedway. com , or by calling (325) 692-8800.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).