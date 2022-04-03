Prickett Wins in Western Midget Racing Debut at Marysville Raceway Park

Fresno’s David Prickett won another debut appearance for the stock production powered Western Midget Racing, this time taking the first race for the Masters Design and Construction-sponsored series at Marysville Raceway Park. Prickett drove the No. 22q to victory by leading the final nine laps of the feature.

Prickett won the lone heat race in the eight-lap contest, then lined up third for the feature after the inversion. The invert placed Lodi’s Nate “Gator” Wait and Oakley’s Bryant Bell on the front row.

Bell put in a strong performance in the No. 10 Bay Muffler Stealth Chassis for Tony Boscacci, darting to a comfortable lead while Prickett ran second over Wait. The lead was short lived as Bell blew the engine on lap 11.

Prickett took over the lead but had company from Wait. Wait flipped into turn one on lap 15, however, requiring a red flag.

Prickett led the final five circuits to top French Camp’s Sage Bordenave, Moorpark’s Todd Hawse, Las Vegas’ Kyle Hawse, and Robert Sheldon of Reno, Nevada.

Western Midget Racing makes its points racing debut at Antioch Speedway up next on April 16.

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

April 2, 2022 –Marysville Raceway Park (Marysville, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 22q David Prickett

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 22q David Prickett, 2. 35x Sage Bordenave, 3. 31 Todd Hawse, 4. 20 Kyle Hawse, 5. 35 Robert Sheldon, 6. 20w Nate Wait, 7. 10 Bryant Bell, 8. 35SR Brody Petrie, 9. 35 Jason Sneep

