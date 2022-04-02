Brody Roa Makes First World of Outlaws Main Event

Jumping into the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series for the first time can be an intimidating experience that could be compared to being a starting pitcher in Yankee Stadium. That is what longtime sprint car driver Brody Roa faced last weekend at the Bakersfield and Perris Auto Speedways. As daunting as that can be, Roa maintained his composure and by the time the weekend ended, he started his first-ever World of Outlaws main event.

On Friday, a warm night greeted the fans who jammed the stands at the 77-year-old Bakersfield Speedway for the Outlaws only appearance of 2022. They saw Roa cut his first-ever laps in qualifying with the legendary sprint car series. His time of 11.371 was only a little over a half-second slower than the night’s fastest qualifier and it was 24th fastest of the 27 cars on hand.

Roa started and finished ninth in his heat. That meant he would have to pass three cars to get into the 35-lap A main event. The Garden Grove, California resident got by one car and was closing on another when the laps ran out and he missed out on Friday’s feature.

Twenty-four hours and 180 miles later, Roa was on the familiar digs of “The Southern California Home of Major League Sprint Car Racing,” Perris Auto Speedway. One of the largest crowds in the 26-year history of the track showed up and many of them were anxious to see how Roa would do in his familiar #91R car with unfamiliar wings mounted on top and on the nose.

The 32-year-old veteran driver turned in a lap of 15.009 in qualifying. Once again he finished ninth in his heat and got the ticket into the B main.

Roa started seventh in the B main and only needed to pass one car to grab a spot in his first-ever World of Outlaws A main event. Early on, the sixth-place car put distance between himself and Roa, but that changed on lap four.

Roa kept on digging and he began to reel in the more experienced winged driver and challenged for the final spot on the fifth circuit. On the sixth lap, with the entire hometown crowd urging him on, he used the wide line to pass for the final transfer on the back straight. However, he got sideways in turn four and his foe took the spot back.

Determined to not be denied, Roa switched lines and went to the inside in turn one. He nearly snatched the spot back, but the other driver got a great run down the back chute and again put distance between himself and the bright green #91R. However, the “Pride of Garden Grove” did not give up. He chased his competitor down again, stayed on the inside, and with the crowd cheering him on, he snatched the last transfer spot. From that point on, he pulled away and maintained the position to the checkered flag to earn a coveted transfer spot into his initial World of Outlaws main. The fans showered Roa with applause as he passed in front of the grandstands on his slow-down lap.

For the A main, Roa started 24th. Early on, he passed a few cars, but on lap 21, a minor tangle with another driver flattened his right front tire and damaged the nose wing. As per World of Outlaws rules, there is no waiting for cars after lap 20 is completed. The crew did their utmost to get the car out, and it still had some fight left in it. Unfortunately, they missed getting it out on time by less than 15 seconds. Ultimately, Roa was saddled with a 24th place finish.

Twenty-fourth place finish or not, few drivers qualify for a World of Outlaws main event on their second try and only in their fourth time racing with a wing. Roa did just that and he looks forward to competing with the World of Outlaws again in the future.

After taking this Saturday off, Roa and the team will be back in action on April 9th when the NARC King of the West Series visits Peter Murphy’s Keller Auto Speedway. He will wrap up the month of April on the 30th when he takes the wings off to compete with the USAC/CRA Series at Perris.

In 2022, Roa will race USAC/CRA, USAC National, and other select events, in his #91R BR Performance/HD Industries Eagle. He will also drive the #8M for May Motorsports in select USAC West Coast events. The 2019 USAC Southwest and 2017 USAC West Coast champion is always open to discussing other driving opportunities.

Roa and the team want to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Inland Rigging, Caltrol, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, Competition Suspension, ALR Virtual Services, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to RDM Mechanics, Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Ten West Towing, Ten West Environmental, TJM Distribution, and Westco International for sponsoring the #8M he will pilot for Jayson May on 10 occasions in 2022.

