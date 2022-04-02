Speedhouse Racing: Lambert and Hauer set to share the #40 Ford Mustang

Speedhouse Racing has placed another piece of the puzzle for the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. The organization led by Lucas Lasserre has signed Neo Lambert and Matthias Hauer for the 2022 EuroNASCAR season. Both drivers will take on a part-time schedule in EuroNASCAR 2 by sharing the #40 Ford Mustang and Lambert will also participate in the Club Challenge.



Hauer made his EuroNASCAR debut back in 2018 and gathered important experience in the last couple of years in EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2. The lawyer from Germany will be back with Speedhouse Racing to participate in selected EuroNASCAR 2 races in the 2022 season and leave a mark in the Legend Trophy. Team boss Lasserre considers Hauer “part of the Speedhouse family” and is happy to bring him back on the grid.



Hauer is looking forward to continuing his EuroNASCAR journey with Lasserre and Speedhouse Racing: “Speedhouse is a great team and I’m happy to drive for Lucas and his crew again this season in the #40 Ford Mustang in EuroNASCAR 2. It is fortunate to rely on an experienced and smoothly functioning team. It’s the continuity that matters most.” Hauer had not much time to prepare in winter but he’s still aiming to reach the top-10 in his EuroNASCAR 2 races.



Lambert will make his NWES debut and step into competitive racing in Europe’s official NASCAR Championship. The 20-year-old Frenchman belongs to the talented and young line-up that Speedhouse signed for its 2022 campaign. He will join the team in EuroNASCAR 2 when Hauer is not available and drive in the regularity based Club Challenge to gain more experience. Lambert signed a two-year contract.



“After Paul Jouffreau, I’m happy to announce another rising star at Speedhouse,” said Lasserre. Lambert added: “I like the atmosphere in the team and I think that’s really important to build something up together. Lucas and the team have a rich background in the series and I’m looking forward to working with the team in the coming two years. In my first year in NASCAR I want to learn as much as possible.”



Lambert made his biggest career step so far from karting to EuroNASCAR. To adapt to the big V8 beasts will be the toughest challenge the Frenchman faced so far. “We have to be patient and go step-by-step to reach the goals with the team,” he declared. “I can’t wait for the season to start and get behind the steering wheel at Valencia. It seems to be a fun track, so let’s see how it goes.”



The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off on May 14-15 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Qualifying and all races will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s profiles – YouTube, Facebook, Twitch – and Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR