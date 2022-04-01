Rowdy Energy and Torgerson Racing to Get Even More Rowdy in Driven Chassis in Micro

Torgerson Racing and Rowdy Energy will debut a new Driven Gen III Chassis for their 2022 Micro Sprint season with driver Ashton Torgerson in the No. 02 Rowdy Energy entry.

Rowdy Energy founder and NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and his son Brexton have dipped their toes into the Micro and Jr. Sprint scene this season. Brexton notably swept an event at the Southern Illinois Center in his Driven JRX Jr. Sprint.

"We are really excited to have Ashton and Torgerson Racing in a D1," Driven Chassis owner Jake Hagopian said. "Ashton's talent has definitely been on display as of late, with a very successful campaign to begin the 2022 season. We are looking forward to extending the Driven/D1 relationship further into the season with Torgerson Racing and Rowdy Energy!"

Rowdy Energy supports Torgerson Racing and Ashton Torgerson, who competes in the No. 02 Micro Sprint in a full season of competition in Arizona and California. His older brother Austin also races in Micro Sprints in the No. 88. The team has a schedule which includes 360 Sprint Car starts as well. Ashton made a successful and competitive debut on March 19 at Marysville Raceway Park.

Torgerson Racing will compete for Micro Sprint championships in California at Dixon Speedway and Delta Speedway. The schedules include major races at Dixon Speedway such as the Grandma Pam Non-Wing Nationals in May and the Lonnie Kaiser Memorial in October.

Delta Speedway’s biggest events are the Summer Sizzler in June, Dual at Delta in September, and Turkey Bowl XXIII which closes the month of October.

To learn more about Torgerson Racing, visit them at their website www.TorgersonRacing.com. Torgerson Racing is also available on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Torgerson Racing PR