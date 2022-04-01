CCM Racing: Matt Wilson to Make ARCA Debut With CCM Racing in Nashville

CCM Racing is excited to announce that driver Matt Wilson will be making his ARCA Menards Series East debut with the team in the Nashville 200 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on May 7, 2022.

Wilson, a Springdale, Arkansas native, currently competes in the COMMA Racing Series at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit in Jennings, Oklahoma. Wilson’s crew chief is Colton Collins, who is also a crew member for CCM Racing in the ARCA Racing Series.

Wilson tested with CCM Racing at the pre-season practice session at Daytona International Speedway in January earlier this year.

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will host the ARCA Menards Series East for the third time when the series heads there in May. CCM Racing and Wilson will have support from partners Laravel, MW Consulting, and RA Wilson Enterprises

The Nashville 200 will take place the day before Wilson’s 37th birthday!

CCM Racing last competed at Nashville in 2019 when team owner Eric Caudell finished 14th.

The Nashville 200 can be viewed on FloRacing at 9:30PM ET on Saturday, May 7, 2022. You can also follow CCM Racing on Twitter for live updates from the track @ccm_racing.

Quotes:

“Having the opportunity to drive in the ARCA Racing Series is literally a dream come true. Two years ago, I decided I wanted to chase that dream not knowing if it would ever become a reality and here we are.

I’d like to personally thank Eric Caudell for working with me and going out of his way to open doors so I could be here. I owe him a huge thank you.

I’d also like to thank the entire CCM Racing team, all of our sponsors - Laravel, RedTide Canopies, RA Wilson Enterprises, Coble Enterprises - and everyone else that makes this possible

Thanks to my family and friends that have supported me and pushed me to pursue this dream. Without all of their support, none of this would be possible.” - Matt Wilson

“CCM Racing is looking forward to getting Matt into his first ARCA race. We tested a few times last year and are excited to finally see it happen.” - Eric Caudell

CCM Racing PR