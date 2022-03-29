ASCS Sooner Region Set For Season Opening Double Header

Ready to lift the lid on the 2022 season, the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will be in action on Friday, April 1, at Tulsa Speedway, located just north of Tulsa on Hwy. 169, and Saturday, April 2 at 81-Speedway in Park City, Kan.

First seeing Tulsa Speedway on June 18, 2021, the debut event was topped by Oklahoma's Danny Smith. The only other visit was during the ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek presented by Smiley’s Racing Products on July 30, with Blake Hahn going to Victory Lane.

One visit to 81-Speedway last season on June 19, 2021, Colorado’s Jake Bubak was the victor over Brandon Anderson and Jeremy Campbell.

Each night this weekend offers teams $2,000 to win, $300 to start.

Friday, April 1, at Tulsa Speedway, gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Grandstands admission is $15 for adults, $10 for Senior and Military, and $5 for youth. Tulsa Speedway is located at 3101 N Garnett Rd. Tulsa, Okla., just across from Tulsa Raceway Park. Info and directions are online at http://www.tulsaspeedway. com .

Saturday, April 2, at 81-Speedway opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for Senior and Miliary, and free for Kids 10 and under. The track is located at 7700 N Broadway in Park City, Kan. More information can be found online at https://www.81speedway.com .

Events in 2022 will be streamed live on http://www.racindirt.com .

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).