Bridget Burgess Displays Speed at Irwindale

The next round of the ARCA Menards West Series was held at Irwindale Speedway, Irwindale CA over the week, and in true fashion, the facility didn’t disappoint providing an action-packed evening for families.



The BMI Racing team unloaded the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS, cleared the technical inspection process and prepared the car for the hour and half combined practice/qualifying session. Bridget took advantage of the Friday night practice the evening before to get an accurate setup for the race, allowing her to just focus on making qualifying laps. Bridget qualified in 11th position for the start of the race.



The atmosphere at Irwindale Speedway was electrifying as fans were treated to an up-close encounter to the drivers and their cars as they staged the field under the grandstands. After driver introductions and the National Anthem, the command was given “Drivers start your engines”. The rumble of the race cars could be heard and felt by the spectators sitting in their seats in the grandstand above the cars.



The green flag dropped for the start of the NAPA Auto Parts 150 presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame at Irwindale Speedway. Intermittent radio problems plagued the first 25 laps of the race setting Bridget back; once the communication issued had cleared Bridget got settled into the race and continued to push on.



The half-way break came at lap 75 and the BMI Racing pit crew jumped into action adding Sunoco Race Fuel, and changing out the right side General Tires on the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS. Bridget took the green flag for the start of the second half of the race, even though she had gone down a few laps due to the communication problems at the start of the race, she showed great race pace with lap times comparable to the field. Bridget finished the race in 12th position.



The NAPA Auto Parts 150 presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame will be broadcast on Friday, April 1, 1 p.m. ET on USA Network.



The ARCA Menards Series West season continues Saturday, April 23 with the Kern County 150 at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, California. The event will be streamed live by FloRacing.



