Cosimo Barberini to join Speedhouse in the 2022 NWES season

Lucas Lasserre’s Speedhouse team announced today that Italian driver Cosimo Barberini will join the team in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2022 to compete in EuroNASCAR PRO.



With a background in touring car racing, the 31-year-old native of Montaione won the European Abarth Trophy title three years in a row between 2016 and 2018 and took part in the TCR DSG Europe championship. Barberini is ready to take on the best NASCAR drivers in Europe.



"For a couple of years I have been watching the NWES championship with attention and interest and I also had the opportunity to test the car, being positively impressed. Finally now, with the agreement with Speedhouse, I can enter a rapidly-growing continental championship that sees many competitive participants at the start,” declared Barberini. “On my side - by nature - I will not back down, knowing that I will have much to learn in this first year in NWES. At the same time I am confident that Lucas will be able to support me, thanks to his deep knowledge of the car and the championship itself. I can’t wait to start this path and get some good results in 2022, aiming for next season to consistently finish at the top of the leaderboard."



Team Owner Lucas Lasserre is looking forward to putting Barberini in the best position to compete with the EuroNASCAR PRO competition.



“Cosimo is young, determined and with a strong experience. The decision to compete in EuroNASCAR PRO is a new strategy in his career and at Speedhouse we are proud to have him. The level of the competition in EuroNASCAR PRO is high but we have confidence in Cosimo's talent and we will work all together with our staff to offer him the best improvements during the season,” said the Frenchman. “Speedhouse was very strong last season and Cosimo’s decision to drive for us shows that we are very attractive and efficient.”



At the same time, Speedhouse’s EuroNASCAR 2 driver Paul Jouffreau presented his 2022 season in hometown of Saint-Ciers-de-Canesse, France with the support of the local authorities.



After finishing third in the Club Challenge in 2021, for his sophomore season in auto racing the 18-year-old will take the next step in his NASCAR career. He will pilot the #33 car.



“I don’t really have expectations in terms of results, but I want to come out of each weekend a better driver, to really focus on my job with the team. For sure, I want podiums and even to win races but the level of the other drivers is very high so we have to be realistic. I will do everything to be the best version of myself,” said Jouffreau, who inked a 2-year deal with Speedhouse. “My physical preparation is going really well, I already feel ready but I will put even more energy into this preparation. I’m doing a lot of mental training which is a huge help to improve myself. I’m really excited to start the season but I know that Lucas and Speedhouse will be with me to stay focused on our common objective”.



The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will kick off on May 14-15 at the iconic Circuit Ricardo Tormo of Valencia, Spain. All the action from the NASCAR GP Spain will be streamed live on the EuroNASCAR social media profiles – Youtube, Facebook and Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR