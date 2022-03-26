Hinton and Bolden Prevail At I-30 Speedway

Taking on the Arkansas Small Car Nationals on Friday night at I-30 Speedway, Chelby Hinton and Carson Bolden became first-time winners with the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division.

Leading all but one lap for win No. 4 in Stock Non-Wing, Hinton’s performance in A-Class saw him take the lead from Gaige Weldon on Lap 12 to become the 48th different winner with wings on. In both features, the margin of victory was over two seconds.

The 49th driver to top Restricted, Carson Bolden led start to finish.

The Arkansas Small Car Nationals continues on Saturday, March 26. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 with Kids 12 and under admitted free into the Grandstands.

I-30 Speedway is located on the I-30 Frontage Road, eastbound at Exit 126. More information on the Speedway is at https://www.i-30speedway. com or by calling (501) 455-4567.

Fans not able to attend can see every lap live on https://www.now600.tv .

To keep on everything happening with the National Open Wheel 600 Series, from the National Tour to Regional and Weekly racing lineups, log onto http://www.now600series. com and make sure to follow the tour on Facebook and Twitter (@NOW600Series).

Race Results:

NOW600 Series

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

Friday, March 25, 2022

Entry Count: 51

Stock Non-Wing

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 28-Chelby Hinton[4]; 2. 21-Keegan Osantowski[3]; 3. 67J-JJ Loss[7]; 4. 13C-William Conner[10]; 5. 38-Jackson Kounkel[9]; 6. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover[6]; 7. 72-Alex Karpowicz[11]; 8. 35-Gaige Weldon[1]; 9. 71-Mark Snellgrove[19]; 10. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[5]; 11. 00-Daniel Shaffer[17]; 12. 1K-Kortland Stephens[8]; 13. 69-Devin Crawley[13]; 14. 38K-Riley Osantowski[12]; 15. 01-Weldon Buford[2]; 16. 1-Jacob Pringle[14]; 17. 57T-Kyle Thompson[15]; 18. 90-Leonard Scheumack[16]; 19. 75-Sean Wilkins[18]; 20. 28P-Bradley Fezard[20]

Velox Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Keegan Osantowski[2]; 2. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[1]; 3. 01-Weldon Buford[7]; 4. 67J-JJ Loss[4]; 5. 13C-William Conner[3]; 6. 38K-Riley Osantowski[6]; 7. 72-Alex Karpowicz[9]; 8. 57T-Kyle Thompson[8]; 9. 00-Daniel Shaffer[10]; 10. 28P-Bradley Fezard[5]

Velox Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Chelby Hinton[4]; 2. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover[1]; 3. 35-Gaige Weldon[3]; 4. 1K-Kortland Stephens[6]; 5. 38-Jackson Kounkel[9]; 6. 69-Devin Crawley[5]; 7. 1-Jacob Pringle[8]; 8. 90-Leonard Scheumack[7]; 9. 75-Sean Wilkins[2]; 10. 71-Mark Snellgrove[10]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 67J-JJ Loss, 14.754[9]; 2. 13C-William Conner, 14.780[8]; 3. 21-Keegan Osantowski, 14.931[6]; 4. 9T-Tanner Holwerda, 14.980[1]; 5. 28P-Bradley Fezard, 15.006[4]; 6. 38K-Riley Osantowski, 15.010[2]; 7. 01-Weldon Buford, 15.019[10]; 8. 57T-Kyle Thompson, 15.034[5]; 9. 72-Alex Karpowicz, 15.124[3]; 10. 00-Daniel Shaffer, 15.835[7]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 28-Chelby Hinton, 14.488[5]; 2. 35-Gaige Weldon, 14.923[3]; 3. 75-Sean Wilkins, 15.223[4]; 4. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover, 15.361[6]; 5. 69-Devin Crawley, 15.498[9]; 6. 1K-Kortland Stephens, 15.587[2]; 7. 90-Leonard Scheumack, 15.598[1]; 8. 1-Jacob Pringle, 16.103[10]; 9. 71-Mark Snellgrove, 16.196[8]; 10. 38-Jackson Kounkel, 16.196[7]

Winged A-Class

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 28-Chelby Hinton[5]; 2. 35-Gaige Weldon[2]; 3. 67J-JJ Loss[4]; 4. 7A-Aaron Jesina[1]; 5. 938-Bradley Fezard[8]; 6. 38K-Jackson Kounkel[9]; 7. 72-Alex Karpowicz[7]; 8. 11D-Dominic White[13]; 9. 13C-William Conner[10]; 10. 69-Devin Crawley[12]; 11. 21-Keegan Osantowski[16]; 12. 66-Jayden Clay[17]; 13. B2-Carson Bolden[15]; 14. 1K-Kortland Stephens[6]; 15. 57T-Kyle Thompson[3]; 16. 38-Riley Osantowski[11]; 17. 99-Brett Osborn[14]; 18. 90-Bobby Wofford Jr[18]; 19. 1-Jacob Pringle[19]; 20. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[20]

Velox Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1K-Kortland Stephens[1]; 2. 938-Bradley Fezard[2]; 3. 67J-JJ Loss[4]; 4. 38-Riley Osantowski[5]; 5. 11D-Dominic White[3]; 6. B2-Carson Bolden[6]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay[7]

Velox Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7A-Aaron Jesina[2]; 2. 57T-Kyle Thompson[3]; 3. 72-Alex Karpowicz[6]; 4. 99-Brett Osborn[1]; 5. 69-Devin Crawley[4]; 6. 21-Keegan Osantowski[5]; 7. (DNS) 1-Jacob Pringle

Velox Racing Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Gaige Weldon[2]; 2. 38K-Jackson Kounkel[1]; 3. 28-Chelby Hinton[4]; 4. 13C-William Conner[3]; 5. (DNS) 90-Bobby Wofford Jr; 6. (DNS) 71-Jaxton Wiggs

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 67J-JJ Loss, 14.125[3]; 2. 11D-Dominic White, 14.185[1]; 3. 938-Bradley Fezard, 14.192[4]; 4. 1K-Kortland Stephens, 14.358[7]; 5. 38-Riley Osantowski, 14.640[2]; 6. B2-Carson Bolden, 14.679[5]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay, 15.811[6]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 69-Devin Crawley, 14.068[2]; 2. 57T-Kyle Thompson, 14.154[4]; 3. 7A-Aaron Jesina, 14.432[1]; 4. 99-Brett Osborn, 14.536[5]; 5. 21-Keegan Osantowski, 14.574[3]; 6. 1-Jacob Pringle, 14.864[7]; 7. 72-Alex Karpowicz, 18.305[6]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 28-Chelby Hinton, 13.802[3]; 2. 13C-William Conner, 14.128[6]; 3. 35-Gaige Weldon, 14.241[1]; 4. 38K-Jackson Kounkel, 14.299[5]; 5. 90-Bobby Wofford Jr, 14.647[4]; 6. 71-Jaxton Wiggs, 15.122[2]

Restricted 'A' Class

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (20 Laps): 1. B2-Carson Bolden[1]; 2. 33-Jett Nunley[3]; 3. 10S-Scout Spraggins[4]; 4. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[2]; 5. P24-Aiden Howard[5]; 6. GH7-Garyn Howard[10]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay[6]; 8. 2C-Lucas Conner[11]; 9. 5L-Landon Jesina[7]; 10. 4-Jude Allgayer[8]; 11. 97-Cash Lacombe[9]

Velox Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[2]; 2. 33-Jett Nunley[3]; 3. 10S-Scout Spraggins[4]; 4. 5L-Landon Jesina[5]; 5. GH7-Garyn Howard[1]; 6. 2C-Lucas Conner[6]

Velox Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. B2-Carson Bolden[4]; 2. 66-Jayden Clay[1]; 3. P24-Aiden Howard[3]; 4. 4-Jude Allgayer[5]; 5. 97-Cash Lacombe[2]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 10S-Scout Spraggins, 14.805[3]; 2. 33-Jett Nunley, 14.873[2]; 3. 71-Jaxton Wiggs, 15.185[1]; 4. GH7-Garyn Howard, 15.382[5]; 5. 5L-Landon Jesina, 15.672[6]; 6. 2C-Lucas Conner, 17.103[4]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. B2-Carson Bolden, 14.803[4]; 2. P24-Aiden Howard, 15.236[5]; 3. 97-Cash Lacombe, 15.511[1]; 4. 66-Jayden Clay, 15.777[2]; 5. 4-Jude Allgayer, 15.789[3]

