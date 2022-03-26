Derek Hagar Collects Hammer Hill Showdown Preliminary Night Win

Arkansas bragging rights reigned supreme Friday night, as Marion’s Derek Hagar worked by Tennessee’s Landon Britt in the closing laps for his second career victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour win at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway.

Hagar’s sixth career win overall against the National Tour, the DHR Suspension No. 9jr took the green from the fifth starting spot.

Falling to seventh initially, Derek made it back to fifth on Lap 6. Battling with Wayne Johnson and Aaron Reutzel through Lap 10, the restart was brought back immediately as second running, Tim Crawley, struck the cone.

Moving Hagar to third behind Ryan Timms, the No. 9jr made quick work of the DriveWFX.com No. 5t to begin focusing on Britt. Moving his line around the I-30 Speedway, Hagar made the move on Britt for the lead on Lap 18.

“The cautions are what helped me get by Landon. I feel like he had the best car, but once we got in clean air, my car was pretty good,” said Derek of the run to the win. “I built this kid his first racecar and he’s improved every year, and to be out here leading a National Tour race, his win’s coming. I hate that I had to be the one to pass him, but it’s nice having DHR Suspension and DynoTech Power running one/two tonight.”

Pulling away from the No. 10 over the closing laps, Hagar hit the finish with 1.541-seconds of breathing room.

Landon Britt’s fourth A-Feature appearance with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series, the runner-up is his first podium appearance, top five, and second top ten. Taking off from the pole, Oklahoma’s Ryan Timms slipped to fourth, with Aaron Reutzel missing the position by 0.001-seconds. Wayne Johnson held on to fifth.

Dale Howard crossed sixth from 10th with Brandon Anderson seventh. Howard Moore crossed eighth with Garet Williamson ninth. Docked to 16th for changing his engine following his Heat Race, Seth Bergman made up six positions to complete the top ten.

The field Friday night numbered 47.

The night’s overall quick time was 12.002-seconds, set to Seth Bergman. Dropping the field into five SCE Gaskets Heat Races, those wins went to Derek Hagar, Tim Crawley, Garet Williamson, Dale Howard, and Dustin Gates. A pair of BMRS B-Features were topped by Blake Hahn and Jeffrey Newell. Provisional starts went to Ryan Bickett and Matt Covington.

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

ASCS Mid-South Region

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

Friday, March 25, 2022

Car Count: 47

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 3M-Howard Moore, 12.105[7]; 2. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 12.119[6]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 12.324[1]; 4. G6-Cody Gardner, 12.509[10]; 5. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, 12.607[9]; 6. 88-Travis Reber, 12.690[4]; 7. 13C-Chase Howard, 12.800[8]; 8. 44R-Ronny Howard, 00:12.850[2]; 9. 38-Rick Pringle, 13.148[3]; 10. 6T-Christopher Townsend, 13.186[5]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 10-Landon Britt, 12.285[1]; 2. 95-Matt Covington, 12.334[4]; 3. 24T-Christopher Thram, 12.400[5]; 4. 1X-Tim Crawley, 12.421[3]; 5. 22S-Slater Helt, 12.465[7]; 6. 27-Austin Wood, 12.591[2]; 7. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 12.623[8]; 8. 19-Jason Long, 13.048[6]; 9. 12-Jeffrey Newell, 13.103[9]; 10. 5L-Dusty Young, 13.103[10]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman, 12.002[4]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, 12.226[5]; 3. 44-Chris Martin, 12.334[2]; 4. 24-Garet Williamson, 12.392[6]; 5. 98P-Miles Paulus, 12.459[1]; 6. X-Charlie Louden, 12.495[3]; 7. 99-Blake Jenkins, 13.384[9]; 8. 2D-Dylan Opdahl, 13.958[8]; 9. 85-Josh McCord, 19.560[7]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms, 12.304[8]; 2. 36-Jason Martin, 12.499[6]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno, 12.535[2]; 4. 47-Dale Howard, 12.569[7]; 5. 2-Chase Porter, 12.609[1]; 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 12.794[4]; 7. 24W-Jeffrey West Jr, 12.845[3]; 8. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, 13.093[9]; 9. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, 14.054[5]

Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 12.164[2]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 12.228[7]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley, 12.443[4]; 4. 6-Dustin Gates, 12.455[8]; 5. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 12.559[9]; 6. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 12.714[1]; 7. 71-Bradyn Baker, 12.737[3]; 8. 10P-Dylan Postier, 12.897[5]; 9. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, 13.075[6]

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 16 in combined Qualifying and Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2]; 2. 8-Aaron Reutzel[3]; 3. 3M-Howard Moore[4]; 4. 6T-Christopher Townsend[10]; 5. 15J-Jeremy Middleton[5]; 6. G6-Cody Gardner[1]; 7. 13C-Chase Howard[7]; 8. 88-Travis Reber[6]; 9. 44R-Ronny Howard[8]; 10. 38-Rick Pringle[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley[1]; 2. 10-Landon Britt[4]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[7]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 5. 22S-Slater Helt[5]; 6. 12-Jeffrey Newell[9]; 7. 19-Jason Long[8]; 8. 27-Austin Wood[6]; 9. 24T-Christopher Thram[2]; 10. (DNS) 5L-Dusty Young

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Garet Williamson[1]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman[4]; 3. 44-Chris Martin[2]; 4. X-Charlie Louden[6]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 6. 99-Blake Jenkins[7]; 7. 85-Josh McCord[9]; 8. 98P-Miles Paulus[5]; 9. 2D-Dylan Opdahl[8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 47-Dale Howard[1]; 2. 5T-Ryan Timms[4]; 3. 36-Jason Martin[3]; 4. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[8]; 5. 22-Riley Goodno[2]; 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett[6]; 7. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[9]; 8. 24W-Jeffrey West Jr[7]; 9. 2-Chase Porter[5]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Dustin Gates[1]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley[2]; 4. 71-Bradyn Baker[7]; 5. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]; 6. 10P-Dylan Postier[8]; 7. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]; 8. 45X-Kyler Johnson[6]; 9. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[9]

BMRS B-Features (Top 3 from each advance)

B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 2. 187-Landon Crawley[1]; 3. G6-Cody Gardner[7]; 4. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]; 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett[8]; 6. 15J-Jeremy Middleton[4]; 7. 22-Riley Goodno[6]; 8. 45X-Kyler Johnson[12]; 9. 2D-Dylan Opdahl[14]; 10. 13C-Chase Howard[10]; 11. 24T-Christopher Thram[15]; 12. 19-Jason Long[9]; 13. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[13]; 14. 88-Travis Reber[11]; 15. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 16. (DNS) 5L-Dusty Young

B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 12-Jeffrey Newell[2]; 2. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[3]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[9]; 4. 85-Josh McCord[7]; 5. 10P-Dylan Postier[5]; 6. 2-Chase Porter[14]; 7. 98P-Miles Paulus[12]; 8. 99-Blake Jenkins[6]; 9. 38-Rick Pringle[15]; 10. 27-Austin Wood[11]; 11. 44R-Ronny Howard[13]; 12. X-Charlie Louden[1]; 13. 22S-Slater Helt[4]; 14. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[8]; 15. 24W-Jeffrey West Jr[10]

A-Feature

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[5]; 2. 10-Landon Britt[2]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]; 4. 8-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 5. 2C-Wayne Johnson[3]; 6. 47-Dale Howard[10]; 7. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]; 8. 3M-Howard Moore[9]; 9. 24-Garet Williamson[11]; 10. 23-Seth Bergman[16]; 11. 36-Jason Martin[12]; 12. 52-Blake Hahn[17]; 13. 187-Landon Crawley[19]; 14. 6-Dustin Gates[13]; 15. 1X-Tim Crawley[8]; 16. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[22]; 17. 6T-Christopher Townsend[7]; 18. 17B-Ryan Bickett[24]; 19. 44-Chris Martin[14]; 20. 71-Bradyn Baker[15]; 21. G6-Cody Gardner[21]; 22. 95-Matt Covington[23]; 23. 12-Jeffrey Newell[18]; 24. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[20]

Lap Leader(s): Landon Britt 1-17; Derek Hagar 18-25

Hard Charger: Seth Bergman +6

Quick Time: Seth Bergman 12.002 seconds

High Point Driver: Landon Britt

Provisional(s): Matt Covington (Points); Ryan Bickett (Points)

2022 Race Winners: Wayne Johnson – 1 (3/18 – Devil's Bowl Speedway); Seth Bergman – 1 (3/19 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Derek Hagar – 1 (3/25 – I-30 Speedway);

2022 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Wayne Johnson 405; 2. Seth Bergman 390; 3. Blake Hahn 361; 4. Dylan Westbrook 342; 5. Jason Martin 340; 6. Ryan Timms 335; 7. Garet Williamson 317; 8. Tim Crawley 300; 9. Landon Britt 296; 10. Chris Martin 284;

