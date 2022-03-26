Kofoid Wins I-44 On Last Lap Pass; Earns Toyota’s 400th National Midget Feature Win

Buddy Kofoid passed Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota teammate Christopher Bell on a last lap restart to win Friday’s Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League event at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City and capture Toyota’s 400th national Midget feature victory since entering competition in 2006.

The victory is the second of the season for Kofoid and the 27th national midget feature win of his career, all coming with Toyota power.

“Congratulations to Buddy Kofoid and Keith Kunz Motorsports for the victory tonight at I-44 Riverside Speedway and ultimately, earning Toyota’s 400th national Midget feature win,” said David Wilson, president of TRD, U.S.A. “It seems like just the other day Dave Steele and team owner Steve Lewis won Toyota’s first race at the iconic Copper World Classic in 2006. To think that just 16 years later, TRD and Toyota Racing would be sitting on 400 wins, at more than 80 different tracks across the nation with 42 different drivers fills me and our Toyota team with tremendous pride.

“We couldn’t have achieved this feat without the trust and partnership of team owners like Steve Lewis and Keith Kunz, of engine builders like Ed Pink and Rick Long and, of course, a number of legendary drivers. Most importantly, our participation in USAC and POWRi Midget racing underscores Toyota’s ongoing commitment to grassroots racing and driver development. We are grateful for the opportunities, partnerships, and friendships we have developed along the way and look forward to many more wins to come.”

Toyota kicked off its Midget program in January 2006 with Dave Steele earning a victory in the manufacturer’s very first start at Phoenix International Raceway. Since then, Toyota drivers have earned eight USAC national championships, six POWRi titles and seven Chili Bowl Nationals crowns in addition to the 400 overall wins.

The Toyota Midget car program is back in action on Saturday for the final night of the POWRi Turnpike Challenge at I-44 Riverside Speedway.

TRD PR