Record-breaking 37 cars entered for the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season

Two months before the start of the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, a record-breaking grid of 37 cars have been confirmed by NWES organizer Team FJ. 17 teams will represent 9 different nationalities and prove again that NWES is the best touring car series on the Old Continent with its Pure Racing character. With 37 cars entering the championship, the battle for titles and trophies promises to be the most exciting in EuroNASCAR history.



After accomplishing the historic feat of winning all three major NWES titles in 2021, Hendriks Motorsport confirmed two cars. The Dutch powerhouse will field the title winning #7 Ford Mustang and the #50 Mustang, but Roy and Joep Hendriks will have stronger competition than ever. Conquering their fourth consecutive Team Championship will not be easy.



Team Bleekemolen, Speedhouse Racing and Not Only Motorsport all expanded their commitment to EuroNASCAR to four cars each on the entry list for the 2022 season, while Italian powerhouse CAAL Racing and the Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsport joint venture will field three cars each with great ambitions.



Several established teams will be on the grid with two cars: Racers Motorsport, DF1 Racing, Marko Stipp Motorsport, MK1-Race Art Technology. Two new two-car organizations are poised to shake up the EuroNASCAR world: international top team Buggyra ZM Racing and Racefuel Motorsport from Switzerland.



The 2022 single entries so far are: returning multiple-time champions PK Carsport and veteran organizations RDV Competition, Race Art Technology, The Club Motorsport and Double V Racing.



With drivers and more projects being presented at a steady pace, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series promises to deliver the best season in its history.



“Nowadays, there is definitely a huge appeal for our Pure Racing values. More and more teams and drivers discover that the European NASCAR series offers one of the best balance between performance, cost, exposure and fun in the world racing industry!” explained NWES President CEO Jerome Galpin. “Since we founded the series in 2009, it never stopped growing to become what is probably today the best touring car Series in Europe. We would like to thank our teams, drivers, partners and fans for their confidence and involvement. With the great support of NASCAR we still have plenty of projects to continue to develop the Series at full speed”.



The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season opener will take place on May 14-15 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Qualifying and all races will be broadcasted live on EuroNASCAR’s channels – YouTube, Facebook, Twitch – and Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR