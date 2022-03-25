MK1 Racing and Race Art Technology team up in NWES in 2022

A new joint-venture will aim for a place at the front of the grid in the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. MK1 Racing Italia and Race Art Technology will partner to create a new organization with the goal to become a powerhouse in the European NASCAR series. MK1-Race Art Technology will field the #16 and #17 Shadow DNM8 in both EuroNASCAR championships.



Race Art Technology made its debut in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2018 with an extensive background in rallying. The Swiss organization both fielded its own cars in the series and supported other teams with all its technical know-how, culminating in two consecutive EuroNASCAR PRO wins in the 2021 EuroNASCAR Finals at Vallelunga, Italy.



“We will provide all our technical and managerial knowledge, as well as our professionalism for this new partnership to bring added value to the whole team and strong results on the race track,” stated Race Art Technology.



The members of MK1 Racing entered EuroNASCAR in 2019 and expanded to a full time effort in 2021. Last season, the Italian squad fielded two Shadow DNM8 and brought Francesco Garisto to the fifth place overall in the EuroNASCAR 2 championship.



MK1 Racing released the following statement: “We are very happy about this new partnership the goal of which is to provide drivers with a high-level service under all aspects, therefore reinforcing all competences required and placing them in an expanded sharing context.”



The MK1-Race Art Technology drivers lineup will be announced shortly as the Italian-Swiss joint-venture undergoes on track tests to prepare for the first event of the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season, the May 14-15 NASCAR GP Spain at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo.



Qualifying and all races will be streamed live on the EuroNASCAR social media profiles – Youtube, Facebook, Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR