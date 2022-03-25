Jeff Dyer Driving Lightning Sprint and 410 Sprint Car This Week

Yucca Valley, California sprint car driver Jeff Dyer is set to pull off a rare double this week at the Bakersfield Speedway on Friday, March 25th, and Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, March 26th. For the Friday show at Bakersfield, Dyer will be racing with the California Lightning Sprint Car Series. Twenty-four hours and 180-miles later he will switch to a 410 sprint car to compete in the USAC/CRA event at Perris. The companion division for both shows will be the legendary World of Outlaw Sprint Cars.

After the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Cars canceled a trip to Arizona’s Mohave Valley Speedway at the start of the month, Dyer had hoped to open his 2022 season last Saturday with the CLS at the Ventura Raceway. He partially did! After a lackluster 10th fastest time in qualifying, the veteran driver rebounded nicely to win his heat race. Not long after, Mother Nature unleashed her wrath on the track in the form of rain and she became the big winner of the night as the wet stuff forced the cancellation of the rest of the show. The main event from the rainout will be made up when the CLS next makes a visit to Ventura on April 30.

Last season Dyer competed with the CLS five times at Bakersfield. After tough outings at the first two races, when he finished 15th and 20th, the veteran driver turned his performances around on “The West’s Fastest 1/3 Mile High Banked Clay Oval.” On his last three visits to the track, he placed third, second, and fifth.

In the 410 USAC/CRA Series at Perris, the past United States Army Demolitions Expert drove the Cal Smith/Dyer Motorsports #39 five times in 2021. His best finishes came when he placed 12th on July 17th, and August 21st. He will be debuting a new, to him, Spike Chassis at Saturday’s race.

This weekend spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00 on both nights. Advance tickets for each race are available now at the following link https://worldofoutlaws.com/ or by calling (844) 347-8849.

For fans who wish to attend this week’s races, Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 N. Chester Ext., in Bakersfield (93308). The track website is http://www.bakersfieldspeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (661) 393-3373.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the freeway close Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris (92571). The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

On Friday, April 1st, Dyer will be racing with the USAC/CRA Series at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford. The following night he will be at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare. Also on Saturday the 2nd, his son Seth will open his 2022 racing campaign in the Speedway Sprints at Wheel2Wheel Raceway on the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville.

Dyer will be racing in memory of his grandfather Glenn Sels throughout the 2022 season.

Dyer would like to thank the following for making the 2022 season possible in the #4 Lightning Sprint Car. Dependable Machine Inc., Haircuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, LBA Investigations, and Dyer Motorsports.

For the USAC/CRA #39 sprint car, Straight Time Stirrups, Dependable Machines Inc., Hair Cuts By Susie, Jobu Racing, Justice Brothers, and Specialty Fasteners make it all possible.

If you would like to be a part of Dyer Motorsports in 2022, call (760) 267-0298 or send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Scott Daloisio produced this release. For more information, use the following: call (909) 226-7768 or E-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To keep up to date with all the teams, tracks, and series represented by the above, please visit the Instagram page @socalmotorsportspr.

Jeff Dyer PR