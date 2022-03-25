Flowdynamics Duo Racing at Perris Auto Speedway This Saturday

Finally! That is the word echoing out of the Flowdynamics sprint car team’s race shop this week as drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams prepare for this Saturday's Perris Auto Speedway 26th sprint car season opener. The race will be number four for the team this year and the first since the end of January.

Yorba Linda, California’s Williams comes into the race sixth in USAC/CRA season points. Riverside, California’s McCarthy, will start the night 16th in the standings due to some bad luck in the openers.

Last year on the team’s home track at Perris, Williams competed 10 times and McCarthy contested nine events. The best finish for each of the drivers on the familiar Riverside County clay oval was sixth. Williams’ sixth-place finish came on June 6th. One month later on July 24th, McCarthy also came home sixth.

The overall best finish for each driver in 2022 came at the Barona Speedway where they both posted victories in open class shows on the San Diego County dirt track.

Unlike the start of this season when the Flowdynamics duo had to wait for two months between races, things are about to get very busy. After Saturday’s race at Perris, they will be back in action on April 1st at Peter Murphy’s Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, California. The following night the action will switch to the nearby Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare. After a couple of Saturday nights off, they will journey across the Colorado River on April 23rd for their first-ever appearance at Arizona’s Mojave Valley Raceway. They will close out April on the 30th back home at Perris.

This Saturday’s race will see the USAC/CRA Series partner up with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars in what is anticipated as the largest crowd of the year at the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval. In addition to the Flowdynamics team and its sponsors being exposed to thousands of eyes in the grandstands, the race will be seen live around the world on DirtVision (https://www.dirtvision.com/).

Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00 on Saturday. Perris Auto Speedway is located on the freeway close Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris (92571). The track website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

Advance tickets for Saturday are available at https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars or by calling (844) 347-8849.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to climb on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Flowdynamics PR