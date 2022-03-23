Kenyan Washington Chasing Championships with New Sponsors in Say Waffles and Chill Bubble Tea

Fourteen-year-old karting competitor Kenyan Washington is excited to welcome a pair of new sponsors in Say Waffles and Chill Bubble Tea that will support him during the upcoming season in Europe.

Washington, who resides in Germany with his parents, is slated to return to Nees Racing for the third-straight season. He plans to compete in Rotax Max Challenge Germany, the Rotax Max Challenge Euro Trophy Championship and the International Trophy Championship this season.

“I’m very happy to return to Nees Racing this year,” the young Washington said. “I’m excited to have Say Waffles and Chill Bubble Tea helping me as I continue my karting career here in Europe.”

Chill Bubble Tea was born in Chicago, Il. and is privately owned and operated. It is Chicagoland's first premier retailer of bubble tea and consists of a product line includes premium bubble teas, superior smoothies and high-quality teas.

The relationship with Chill Bubble Tea came after a chance meeting with the company’s founder in a mall in Chicago after Washington and his family traveled to the city to watch his older brother’s Navy graduation ceremony.

“We flew to Chicago, which is where Chill Bubble Tea is based, and you saw it everywhere in all the malls,” Washington said. “While in Chicago we happened to meet the founder of the company. He is a big fan of racing and when he heard my story, he wanted to support me.”

Say Waffles is all about bringing the American culture to consumers on a food truck. The company proudly serves the greater Kaiserslautern, Germany community with American-style breakfast.

“Living in Germany we don’t get a lot of American food, but Say Waffles is amazing, and my family loves it,” Washington said. “It’s great to have them helping me this year alongside Chill Bubble Tea.”

Chill Bubble Tea and Say Waffles will adorn Washington’s kart as he travels to Wackersdorf for a Rotax Max Challenge Clubsport event, where he will look to get more quality seat time ahead of his busy 2022 schedule.

Washington would like to thank his parents, his team, family, MPM Marketing and Soul for Sole for all their support. You can follow along with Washington’s European karting exploits by following him on Twitter at @KartingwithKen.



For more information on Washington’s sponsors, visit www.chillbubbletea.com and www.saywaffles.com.

MPM PR