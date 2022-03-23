Eddie Tafoya Heads to Perris Sprint Car Season Opener This Saturday

After nearly two months out of the cockpit, Eddie Tafoya Jr. is fired up to return to action when Perris Auto Speedway opens the sprint car portion of its 26th season this Saturday night, March 26th. Tafoya will be racing in the USAC/CRA portion of the show that will also include the World of Outlaws winged sprint cars.

Saturday’s race will be the first for Tafoya in nearly two months. It will also be the first for the rising star since he recorded a career-best USAC/CRA second-place finish on January 29th at the Cocopah Speedway. The Chino Hills, California, driver was slated to compete in a weekend doubleheader three weeks ago at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford and Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway. However, both of those dates were wiped off the series schedule by rain.

This Saturday’s race at Perris sees Tafoya return to not only his hometrack, but also the track where he began his sprint car driving career. It is the place where he has had some of his biggest moments to date. In 2018, he won the track’s Young Gun Sprint Car championship. And up until he posted that second-place finish at the Cocopah Speedway in January, his best finish in the USAC/CRA series came at Perris on July 17th last year when he placed third.

Tafoya will enter this coming Saturday’s race fourth in the USAC/CRA championship point standings. It is his highest ranking ever in the series that crowned him “Rookie Of The Year” in 2019.

While Tafoya has not raced his sprint car since the end of January, he has been honing his competitive edge with some high-speed karting at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

Fans who regularly attend the races at The PAS should note that spectator gates will open one hour earlier than normal at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Qualifying will commence at 6:00 and the first race will be at 7:00. Advance tickets are available 24 hours a day online at bit.ly/3v1seAD. For those who do not wish to purchase tickets in advance, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window on Saturday.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris (92571). The track website can be found at http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone is (951) 940-0134.

While Tafoya and his #51T crew have had a lot of time off thus far in 2022, things are about to change. After this week’s race, the USAC/CRA heads back onto the road for a scheduled double header in the Central Valley at Keller Auto Speedway on Friday April 1st and April 2nd at the Thunderbowl in Tulare. Two weeks after that, it will be the team’s first ever appearance at at Arizona’s Mojave Valley Raceway on April 23rd. They will then wrap up the busy month of April at Perris on April 30th.

Tafoya and the #51T team would like to thank Specialty Fasteners, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Simpson Safety Products, Bell, Benic Enterprises, BR Motorsports, PSC Powder Coating, Magik Graphics, Gasper Transportation, and Weld Wheels for making the 2022 season possible.

Eddie Tafoya Jr. 2022 Race Results

1-27 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 7th A Main

1-28 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 9th A Main

1-29 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 2nd A Main

Eddie Tafoya PR