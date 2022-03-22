California-Based Fire Dawg to Enter Racing Scene With Derek Thorn of Campbell Motorsports

Fire DAWG of Yreka, Calif. and owner Julie Quigley will partner with California Late Model standout Derek Thorn as the multi-time SRL Southwest Tour and NASCAR K&N Pro Series champion heads to Five Flags Speedway on April 8 & 9. Fire DAWG will support the No. 43 Campbell Motorsports Super Late Model in the Southern Super Series “PepperJack Kennels Twin 100s”, each paying $10,000-to-win.

Fire DAWG was founded in 2005 by Julie Quigley. It is a leading emergency service company that provides an innovative approach to problem solving. Fire DAWG provides state of the art equipment and trained personnel that supports both emergency incidents and planned events across the nation in multiple capacities.

“We are very excited to be entering motorsports with one of the best teams and drivers in the business and look forward to being involved moving into the 2022 season,” Quigley said.

Fire DAWG has established themselves as a leading company in the nation for providing outstanding customer service for large event planning. Fire DAWG offers event services such as mobile clerical units, mobile testing centers, mass fever screening services, helicopter support modules, traffic safety modules, GIS Units, media trailers, and mobile command units.

“We look forward to learning more about the motorsports industry and feel we can develop some strategic partnerships not only at the grassroots levels but also move into the upper national series levels and possibly share our experience and capabilities at these large events,” Quigley added.

Thorn’s schedule will include the upcoming PepperJack Kennels Twin 100s at Five Flags Speedway, the All-American 400 in Nashville, Tennessee, the Snowball Derby in Pensacola, Florida, the Slinger Nationals in Wisconsin, the Battle at Berlin in Marne, Michigan along with the Thanksgiving classic in Lucama, North Carolina and the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

Derek Thorn’s Super Late Model program with Campbell Motorsports is supported by:

PepperJack Kennels, The Tool Shack, Power Grade Inc., Fire Dawg, Double Eagle Produce and Transportation, Reeves Complete Auto Center, Family Funeral & Cremation, Destined4Destruction Action Figure, Lynn Etna Farms, Fury Race Cars, Essex AP Racing, Swift Springs, JRI Shocks, Magnus, Tilton, Finishline Signs, Five Star Body, Performance Parts and Supply, Joiner Motorsports, Bassett, K1 Race Gear, Hightower Racing Transmissions Inc.,51 Fifty LTM, Strange Oval, West Air, Joes Racing Products, Blakesley Sports Media, 9D Creative and Seal Master of Bakersfield, CA.

